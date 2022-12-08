All The Announcements From Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition

The Game Awards is almost upon us, with only a few hours to go before Geoff Keighley will grab the gaming world by the goolies for a solid 2-and-a-half to three hours. Before then, Wholesome Games has just premiered Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition.

Wholesome Games has long been known as the go-to for soft, sweet, and serene games. You’ll rarely see a game that wants nothing more than to bring you pain, it is purely chill vibes. This most recent presentation is no different, with a whole lot of simply lovely little games on display.

There are quite a few demos that are available from the Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition, but we already did an article on them! You can find them and play them here.

In the meantime, why don’t we have a looksie at the games on display in Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition?

Mail Time out in April 2023

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Mail Time is a mail delivery platformer developed by Kela van der Deijl. If you played Death Stranding and loved making deliveries but hated the thought of horrible monsters and wished there were giant flowers and mushroom houses instead, this might be the game for you. The new animated trailer is simply divine, the demo is out now, and I’m very excited to see this one getting released so soon.

New gameplay footage for Mineko’s Night Market

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch

Mineko’s Night Market is a narrative-driven social simulation game developed by Meowza Games. This one is definitely a title that people have been chomping at the bit for, and now we’ve got a demo for it! As well as that, we’ve got a good look at gameplay, which will involve completing tasks for townspeople and playing mini-games. Stoked!

A Most Extraordinary Gnome out now

Platforms: PC

A shadowdrop? In my Wholesome Snack? It’s more likely than you think. A Most Extraordinary Gnome is a 2D narrative-driven action-adventure game developed by Save Sloth Studios. You are a gnome (slay) and you are also the forest’s only protector. This goes hard, and it’s out right now on Steam for $7.65.

Spirittea will launch on Xbox Game Pass day one

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass)

Spirittea is a rural-life RPG developed by Cheesemaster Games. Described as Stardew Valley meets Studio Ghibli (with a hint of Earthbound), this game requires you to get an old bathhouse up and running in order to help chill out some troublesome spirits causing chaos around the quiet town. The Steam demo is live and it’s also gonna be a day-oner on Xbox Game Pass next year!

Fae Farm slated for a Q2 2023 release

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

If it’s a Nintendo Direct or a Wholesome Snack, you know we’re going to see at least one farming sim. Fae Farm is a fascinating take on the farming sim genre though, developed by Phoenix Labs. It looks as if MySims were in a farming fantasy land, and it’s going to be a single/multiplayer rort for Nintendo Switch next year.

Way to the Woods is coming in March 2023 (for real)

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S (Game Pass)

YES!!!!!!!!!! GOD YES!!!!!!!!! Sorry. Back to it then.

Way to the Woods is an adventure game developed by Melbourne-based sole developer Anthony Tan. This one got announced back in 2018, but unfortunately faced delays as Tan was making it all on his own and found his desires for the game changing over the years. But now he’s back, and it’s back, and after playing a short demo of the game earlier this year, I can’t wait to see it out in the world.

Tchia developer diary details its real-world inspirations

\ Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Tchia is a sandbox adventure game developed by Awaceb. The game is heavily inspired by the rich culture and gorgeous landscapes of New Caledonia, and this new dev diary goes into depths of how they’ve integrated New Caledonian life into the game. This one is due to release early next year. Loddlenaut gets a September 2023 release window

Platforms: PC

Loddlenaut is an exploration/cleaning game developed by Moon Lagoon. It’s every Great Barrier Reef Lover’s dream to just get in there and clean it all up, and in this game, you get to do that! You play an ‘interstellar custodian’ that must clean up the reef and care for the little ‘loddles’ (axolotls) that live there. Chef’s kiss. The demo’s out, and it’s out next year.

Blanc is releasing on Valentine’s Day next year

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch

Blanc is an artistic co-op adventure developed by Casus Ludi. This is a game that from the moment I saw it, I knew it was going to have a hold on me. You and a Player 2 play as a wolf cub and a fawn stranded in the snowy wilderness, and must help one another get home. It’s going to release on February 14, 2023 which is Valentine’s Day, so of course, I am emotional.

Cozy building game Tiny Glade announced

Platforms: PC

Tiny Glade is a relaxing game about doodling castles, developed by Pounce Light. The aim of the game? Chill the hell out and build some beautiful little structures. No grids, no battles, no management. Just vibes.

Bits & Bops launches demo and Kickstarter

Platforms: PC

Bits & Bops is a rhythm game developed by Sydney-based studio Tempo Lab Games (REPRESENT!!!!!). If you were a fan of Rhythm Heaven for the Nintendo DS back in the day, you’re going to love this hand-drawn, chiptune dream. They’ve got a Kickstarter going that you can put your support towards, and a demo to boot!

Distant Bloom coming in 2023

Platforms: PC

Distant Bloom is a serene management game developed by Ember Trail. In this space exploration game, you’re an alien explorer that has happened upon a distant planet once brimming with life, but now it’s all gunked up, and guess what? You’ve gotta bring it back to life! Make it look pretty again! This one’s out next year, and you can give the demo a go too.

Valley Peaks demo launches on Steam

Platforms: PC, Consoles

Valley Peaks is a first-person climbing sim developed by Tub Club. You are a freakin’ frog, and you gotta make friends with other freakin’ frogs while also stretching your arms up and claiming the freakin’ mountains. This game looks so silly, but where else could you be a mountain-climbing frog? Nowhere. The demo is out now.

Europa gets its first gameplay trailer and a 2023 release window

Platforms: PC

Europa is a peaceful game of adventure, exploration and meditation developed by Helder Pinto. This game is 5 years in the making, and this is the first time gameplay has been shown to the public! It looks like a Studio Ghibli-esque experience that follows the story of an android finding its way around a forgotten world. It’s due next year.

Was there anything from Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition that caught your eye? Let us know!