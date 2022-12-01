The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include The Quarry for $36, Gotham Knights for $48 and Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin for $36.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle – now $379 (down from $560.90)
Switch game deals
- Darksiders Genesis – now $22.95 (down from $59.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $44.99 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $44.99 (down from $79.95)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – now $54 (down from $69.95)
- No More Heroes 3 – now $38.99 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $89 (down from $124.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – now $46.95 (down from $59.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection – now $47 (down from $69.95)
- WarioWare Get It Together – now $34.99 (down from $69.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – now $59 (down from $79.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Darksiders Genesis – now $12.95 (down from $59.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $19 (down from $99.95)
- Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $14.98 (down from $69.95)
- The Quarry – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo – now $19.02 (down from $29)
PS5 game deals
- Deathloop – now $19 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $48 (down from $109.95)
- The Last Of Us: Part 1 – now $78 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $49 (down from $79)
- No More Heroes 3 – now $69 (down from $89.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $422.95 (down from $549.95)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with Heatsink (2TB) – now $410.56 (down from $599)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Elden Ring – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Forza Horizon 5 – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $48 (down from $109.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $14.98 (down from $49.95)
- NBA 2K22 – now $13.99 (down from $49.95)
- No More Heroes 3 – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – now $13.99 (down from $59.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – now $397.57 (down from $699)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G – now $209 (down from $399)
Gaming headset deals
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 670 Headset – now $229 (down from $469)
- Razer Kraken Quartz Wired Gaming Headset – now $69 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Kraken Kitty Chroma Wireless Headphones – now $129 (down from $289.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset – now $99 (down from $139)
Keyboard deals
- Logitech G G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $96 (down from $199.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $149 (down from $239.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $129 (down from $299.95)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Membrane Keyboard – now $59 (down from $119.90)
Mice deals
- Logitech G203 Mouse – now $28 (down from $69.95)
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Optical Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $67.15 (down from $119.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $59 (down from $139.95)
- SteelSeries Prime Mouse – now $50.18 (down from $139)
Monitor deals
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – now $298.30 (down from $498.30)
- Dell 27 USB-C FHD Monitor – now $359 (down from $419)
- HP OMEN 25i Gaming FHD Monitor – now $291 (down from $449)
- HP X34 WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $594 (down from $849)
Wi-Fi router deals
- ASUS RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router – now $153.70 (down from $229)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router (2-Pack) – now $291.99 (down from $399.99)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $249 (down from $479)
Other accessory deals
- Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam – now $164.95 (down from $329)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)
- Razer Seiren V2 X Microphone – now $129 (down from $169.95)