Breathe Easy Because The Demon Slayer Box Set Has Been Slashed By Over $100

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been meaning to pick up Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and you’re someone who prefers to wait for a manga series to be fully collected once it ends (I’m sure you’ll get to read One Piece someday), we’ve got some good news for you. It looks like the complete manga box set for the Demon Slayer is currently on sale for $190.88. All you need to do is use the promo code SVDEC15 when checking out.

Retailing at $299, the box set includes the series’ entire 23-volume run, along with a double-sided poster and an exclusive mini-book. With this discount, the individual price of each volume shakes out to be around $8.30, which is pretty decent considering that they usually retail for around $14.99 each.

If you have even the slightest interest in anime or manga, you’ve heard about Demon Slayer. Even if you’re not an anime fan, you’ve definitely seen something related to it, be it here or elsewhere online. It’s just that popular – and this discounted set is perfect if you want to jump onto the hype Mugen Train.

READ MORE Go Even Further Beyond While The Complete Dragon Ball Z Box Set Is $115 Off

Demon Slayer has been an absolute runaway success, both as a manga and an anime. The manga ran from 2016 to 2020 in the pages of Shonen Jump and told the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a member of the titular Demon Slayer Corps, as he battles against various demonic enemies while attempting to cure his younger sister’s demon curse. The first season of its anime adaptation premiered in 2019, with a second season that wrapped earlier this year and a third one set to air in 2023.

READ MORE There’s Never Been A Better Time To Read Akira Than Its 40th Anniversary

According to Japan’s Oricon sales charts, there were 82.3 million copies of the manga sold from December 2, 2019, to November 30, 2020, and then another 29.5 million copies between December 7, 2020, and November 29, 2021. Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is the highest-grossing Japanese film and anime film of all time. It has even passed the shōnen rite of passage of inspiring a tie-in fighting game.

You can pick up the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba complete manga box set deal here. Just remember to use the discount code SVDEC15 when checking out.