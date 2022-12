Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In December

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in December is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in December, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 2/12/2022: Updated with December’s first wave of Game pass titles. — David

Xbox Game Pass in December

Coming

December 2

Eastward

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

December 6

Hello Neighbor 2

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

December 8

Chained Echoes

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One only)

December 13

High On Life

Potion Craft

December 15

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Going

December 15

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Breathedge

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Firewatch

Lake

Neoverse

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Race with Ryan

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (EA Play)

Transformers: Battlegrounds

PC Game Pass in December

Coming

December 2

Eastward

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

December 6

Hello Neighbor 2

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

December 8

Chained Echoes

December 13

High On Life

Potion Craft

December 15

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Going

December 15

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Breathedge

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Firewatch

Lake

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Race with Ryan

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in December

Coming

December 2

Eastward

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

December 6

Hello Neighbor 2

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

December 8

Chained Echoes

December 13

High On Life

December 15

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Going

December 15

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Breathedge

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Firewatch

Lake

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Neoverse

Race with Ryan

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Xbox Games With Gold for December

Your free titles for December are:

Colt Canyon : Available December 1 to 31

: Available December 1 to 31 Bladed Fury: Available December 16 to January 15

