Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In December

Sony has announced the December wave of titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers at every tier, rounding out a big year for the platform. December continues to be big on Ubisoft drops, with multiple titles from the Ubi library arriving on the platform. Among these titles: Far Cry 5 and, for my money, the best and most overlooked modern entry in the series, Far Cry Primal. On top of this, you’ll be playing through Mortal Shell and even giving WWE 2K22 a go on your next multiplayer night. Regrettably, we miss out on one of this month’s Classics titles, Heavenly Sword, because it is a PS3 game and therefore not included in the Australian library. I know. Bummer.

This month’s free games for Essential subscribers include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout. A huge month for Sony’s revised subscription service, and you get to reap the benefits.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in December on PSPlus:

Monthly Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in December are:

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Biomutant

Divine Knockout

Another trio of bangers, honestly. Getting all three Mass Effect games in a single package for free is quite a steal on its own, while Biomutant is a weird, strange little game that too few people played at launch.

All three games are available now, so grab this month’s games while you can!

December

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (PS4)

Ben 10: Power Trip (PS5, PS4)

The Escapists 2 (PS4)

Evil Genius 2 (PS5, PS4)

Far Cry 5 (PS4)

Far Cry New Dawn (PS4)

Far Cry Primal (PS4)

Gigatosaurus: The Game (PS4)

Judgment (PS4)

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor (PS4)

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4)

Mortal Shell (PS5, PS4)

The Pedestrian (PS5, PS4)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Worms WMD (PS4)

WWE 2K22 (PS4)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for December

Heavenly Sword (PS3)*

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PS1)

Pinball Heroes (PSP)

Ridge Racer 2 (PSP)

*Heavenly Sword is a PS3 game, and is therefore not available in Australia.

PS Plus Classics classed as PS3 titles are available in countries outside of Australia, but not here. PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform, which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium tier. This tier is not available in Australia. We get the Deluxe tier, which is basically everything in the Premium tier but the cloud streaming. So, unfortunately, we miss out this time.

