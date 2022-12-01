See Games Differently

Free On The Epic Games Store: Fort Triumph And RPG In A Box

Image: CookieByte Entertainment

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next.

This week’s free games are Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box. They will be available free from today until December 9, 2022, at 3:00 am AEDT.

This piece is updated weekly.

Fort Triumph

Fort Triumph bills itself as a game somewhere between the turn-based strategy of XCOM and the world exploration of Heroes of Might and Magic. It looks like a good time. It also forcibly reminds me of a lot of Warcraft 3 mods I played back in the day.

RPG In A Box

RPG in a Box is exactly what it sounds like: a toolset used for creating and distributing your very own role-playing game. The toolset lets you build games in 3D or 2D, add characters, build out worlds, insert dialogue, enemies and items, and more. It also comes with lots of helpful templates and tutorials if you’re not sure where or how to get started. Perfect for someone who would like to try making a game, but doesn’t really know what they’re doing.

Next week:

The free games coming up on December 9 are Saints Row IV Re-Elected and Wildcat Gun Machine. We’ll tell you more about those next week.

And that’s all for this week! You can grab this week’s titles at the Epic Games Store right over here. Will you be grabbing this week’s titles? Have you played them before? Give us your thoughts in the comments down below.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • Another “lets provide ‘free’ content for time waster, money farming apps that don’t share across thier platforms (PC, Apple, Android, Console)”, Idle Champions and next weeks Shop Titans go by this same practice. A good example on just how corrupted online access to ‘games’ are.

    Reply

    • But this week’s one is one of the best retro games of all time, lovingly recreated from the ground up by people who genuinely loved the original. Gifted horses, mouths and all that.

      Reply

  • How about the power to kill a yak from 200 yards away…with mind bullets!

    That’s telekinesis, Kyle.

    Reply

  • I’ve been wanting to play the Dragons Trap remaster for ages, I adored that game on he Master System.

    Reply

    • It was my favourite game of all time for a very long time. I kept meaning to buy it on PS4. Getting it for free on PC made my week.

      Reply

  • Realm Royale Reforged is FTP, it’s not usually about $50. The alleged value is just a made up number to pump the perceived value of three cosmetic freebies.

    Reply
