The Best Christmas Gifts For Anime And Manga Newbies

Do you have a friend who has been meaning to get into this whole anime and manga thing, but they aren’t sure where to start? Maybe they’ve seen half an episode of Sailor Moon and thought it was pretty sick. Do they let out a little sigh of panic when confronted with the manga section of their local bookstore? Well, you could be that special someone to finally give them the push they need by giving them an amazing anime or manga-themed gift.

When it comes to getting into anime and manga there are some tried and true entry points, and we’d be happy to share a few gift ideas with you.

Whether you want to gift them a classic anime series or get them into a newer manga, you can check out our Christmas gift guide below.

Gift them the first volume of a new manga

If your friend has been looking to get into manga but isn’t sure where to start, why not give them the first volume of something new for Christmas? Getting them the first volume of a popular manga series is a great gift idea because it’ll help them dive into something fairly recent, so they can be a part of the current conversation.

Here are a few of our recommendations:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Look, we don’t need to tell you how popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is, but your friend might not be in the know. Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Kamado, a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, who is on a quest to find a cure for his demon-cursed sister.

It’s also just a good series in general and, by shonen manga standards, a short one, clocking in at a total of 23 volumes.

Where to buy the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1: Amazon Australia ($11.99) | Angus & Robertson ($12.75) | Booktopia ($12.90)

Chainsaw Man

We also don’t need to tell you how popular Chainsaw Man is. Its anime adaptation is one of the most popular releases of 2022, and its original manga is well worth anyone’s time. The series follows Denji, a freelance Devil Hunter who, after being killed, makes a contract with his Devil dog, Pochita, and is reborn as the titular Chainsaw Man. Denji can now transform into a Devil hybrid and grow chainsaws from his head and limbs. He’s also given a choice: join a team of government-sanctioned Devil Hunters or die.

Where to buy the Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1: Amazon Australia ($11.99) | Angus & Robertson ($13.75) | Booktopia ($13.75)

Blue Lock

Sports manga is objectively the best genre of manga, and Blue Lock is another strong example of why. After their national team manages to finish in the Top 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Japan decides to go all in and create the greatest football team ever through the use of a rigorous training facility known as “Blue Lock”. The only catch? If a player fails at Blue Lock then they’ll be banned from playing in a Japanese world cup team ever.

Where to buy the Blue Lock, Vol. 1: Amazon Australia ($19.25) | Angus & Robertson ($21.25) | Booktopia ($21.25)

Spy x Family

“Twilight” is one of the world’s greatest spies and to help execute a mission that’ll help keep world peace, he’ll need to undergo his greatest mission yet: building and maintaining a normal family. Under the alias of Loid Forger, he adopts an orphaned girl named Anya and marries a woman named Yor Briar.

But what Loid doesn’t know is that Yor is actually a deadly assassin known as Thorn Princess and Anya is secretly a telepath. Spy x Family is consistently funny and equally sweet, as all three characters attempt to maintain the image of a regular family while trying to hide their secret lives from one another.

Where to buy the Spy x Family, Vol. 1: Amazon Australia ($14.99) | Angus & Robertson ($19.75) | Booktopia ($19.95)

Gift them the first volume of a classic series

Dragon Ball Z

As far as classic manga series go, you can’t go past Dragon Ball Z. It’s a series whose influence is still incredibly present to this very day. This VIZBIG edition collects the first three volumes of Dragon Ball Z at a slightly bigger page size than the normal manga. There’s a good chance the person you’re buying this for may have seen the anime already. The manga is more streamlined, so things move at a better pace, and Akira Toriyama’s art has a level of dynamism that the anime just doesn’t fully capture.

Where to buy the Dragon Ball Z, Vol. 1: Amazon Australia ($22.75) | Booktopia ($22.90) | eBay ($26.95)

Berserk

Tragically, we lost mangaka Kentaro Miura last year. But while he may be gone, his art will exist forever. Berserk has built a well-earned reputation as a must-read series, and it deserves a place on anyone’s shelf. This series follows Guts, a wandering swordsman who has been marked by demons. The manga jumps around in time, showing us everything that leads up to Guts becoming cursed, and then his journey to take revenge against the one who cursed him.

The series isn’t for the faint-hearted, but underneath its layer of violence and morbid tragedy is a surprisingly moving story about processing trauma and what it means to be a survivor. This hardcover collects the first three paperback volumes of Berserk in an oversized format, which really lets the fine detail of Miura’s art sing.

Where to buy the Berserk Deluxe Edition, Vol. 1: Amazon Australia ($55) | Angus & Robertson ($55) | Booktopia ($55)

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Box Set

Before he became the most iconic anime director in the world, Hayao Miyazaki created one of the all-time greatest manga series (which he later adapted as his second feature film).

Nausicaä is hardcore. She’s a princess and a fighter who’s inherited a kingdom in a post-apocalyptic world, overrun by a toxic jungle. Behemoth insects destroy everything in their path. It’s on Nausicaä to strike a compromise between human settlements, the bugs and the scientific realities of living in a chemically hostile environment. It’s a great buy for anyone passionate about the environment, and especially for people who love strong female protagonists.

Where to buy the Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Box Set: Angus & Robertson ($89.95) | Booktopia ($89.95)

Gift ideas for anime series and movies

A Crunchyroll Premium subscription

This list skews heavily towards manga and art books, so let’s go with a gift idea that’s a bit more anime-centric. Crunchyroll has firmly established itself as the big dog of anime streaming services and a Fan Tier membership is a good place for them to start.

They’ll have access unlimited access to the Crunchyroll library, so they can hit up all-time classic series like One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho and Initial D, along with newer ones like Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100 and Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. It’s an anime gift that’ll keep on giving, for both newbies and long-time lovers alike.

Tell them to check out our list of 2022’s best anime, if they’re stuck for recommendations.

Grab a Crunchyroll Premium sub here, starting from $7.99 for one month.

Cowboy Bebop: Remastered Sessions

Nobody doesn’t like space opera/infinite jazz breakdown Cowboy Bebop. It’s true. Even the most anime-ambivalent of us can get down with a little sci-fi bounty hunter action. Clocking out at a light 26 episodes, it’s not an intimidating thing to take on. Also, the big band soundtrack is gold. The series has been split over two blu-ray collections, along with the direly underrated movie, and would be a great gift idea for anime newbies and lovers alike.

Where to buy the Cowboy Bebop: Remastered Sessions, Vol. 1: Amazon Australia ($37.98) | Catch ($45.98 | Kogan ($44.49)

The Art of Spirited Away

Spirited Away is just as good at age 7 as it is at 26. That’s because it’s accessible, refined and gorgeous. Director Hayao Miyazaki doesn’t skimp on details: Spirited Away‘s spirit bathhouse is intricate in architecture, full of bizarre creatures and set in a stunningly strange otherly world.

The Art of Miyazaki’s Spirited Away features sketches, commentary and storyboards from the world-class anime, which, to those outside the fandom, could grace a coffee table or give them a lead-in to Miyazaki’s phenomenal corpus of work.

Where to buy the Art of Spirited Away: Amazon Australia ($35.75) | Angus & Robertson ($36.35) | Booktopia ($35.75)

