It Looks Like Fortnite Is Nerfing The Deku Smash

In a move that may please the League of Villains, Fortnite has disabled the OP Deku Smash from the game.

The Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration arrived this month, with All Might, Deku, Bakugo, and Uraraka available as playable characters in Battle Royale and Zero Build games.

The fan response has been ecstatic, especially when it came to the mythic item Deku Smash which will violently fuck up anything in its path. It’s a lot, and it seems like Fortnite has noticed.

The Fortnite Support account on Twitter announced today that the move, which has been an absolute firecracker in Zero Build matches, has been disabled ‘due to an issue’.

We have disabled the Deku Smash ability due to an issue. pic.twitter.com/jVCjcYKAsl — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 21, 2022

Considering past gameplay mechanics have notably been ‘temporarily disabled’ according to previous posts from the Fortnite Support account, it is currently unknown when we’ll be seeing the Deku Smash back in the game. It’s also not known if we’ll ever see it again.

The community response to the news has been mixed. Some folks are sad to see the immensely powerful move go:

surely it will come back at some point pic.twitter.com/RDs8U7AEQy — shiina (@RealShiina) December 21, 2022

OH NOOOO — I Talk (@ThisIsITalk) December 21, 2022

NO NOW I CANT SMASH PEOPLE!!!!!!! — JustAForg (@JustAFrog123) December 21, 2022

While others in the fanbase are glad to see it go, considering it to be too powerful of a move for it to be considered fair.

Please leave it disabled. Thank you. — GlitcherIV (@glitcheriv) December 21, 2022

Keep that shit out — Alt (@Alternvte) December 21, 2022

Pls never let it return — Ҁѻұ Вэпҧёҭԏ (@thecoyb) December 21, 2022

Keep it that way. — BANA ( 13 Calander Days 🥳🥳) (@BANA1411_) December 21, 2022

Sadly, I wasn’t able to give it a go before they decided to swipe it away. I hope everybody got to smash some shit up.