‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

It Looks Like Fortnite Is Nerfing The Deku Smash

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 39 mins ago: December 21, 2022 at 3:29 pm -
Filed to:fortnite
my hero academia
It Looks Like Fortnite Is Nerfing The Deku Smash
Image: Epic Games

In a move that may please the League of Villains, Fortnite has disabled the OP Deku Smash from the game.

The Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration arrived this month, with All Might, Deku, Bakugo, and Uraraka available as playable characters in Battle Royale and Zero Build games.

The fan response has been ecstatic, especially when it came to the mythic item Deku Smash which will violently fuck up anything in its path. It’s a lot, and it seems like Fortnite has noticed.

The Fortnite Support account on Twitter announced today that the move, which has been an absolute firecracker in Zero Build matches, has been disabled ‘due to an issue’.

Considering past gameplay mechanics have notably been ‘temporarily disabled’ according to previous posts from the Fortnite Support account, it is currently unknown when we’ll be seeing the Deku Smash back in the game. It’s also not known if we’ll ever see it again.

The community response to the news has been mixed. Some folks are sad to see the immensely powerful move go:

While others in the fanbase are glad to see it go, considering it to be too powerful of a move for it to be considered fair.

Sadly, I wasn’t able to give it a go before they decided to swipe it away. I hope everybody got to smash some shit up.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.