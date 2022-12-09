11 Christmas Gifts That Will Make Any Nintendo Lover’s Thumbs Twitch

Nintendo gamers are a loyal bunch. Not only will they blindly play every single Pokémon game that’s released, but they’ll also happily collect every other rendition of Mario Kart, Kirby and Legend of Zelda. So if you’re looking for some Nintendo-themed Christmas gifts that aren’t a Nintendo Switch, then don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered.

The best gifts for Nintendo Switch owners

A new pair of Joy-Cons

The dreaded Joy-Con drift is a real bitch. While you can go to the trouble of sending them back to Nintendo to get them fixed or sub in a wireless Pro controller, sometimes upgrading to a new pair of Joy-Cons is the easiest strategy.

While Joy-Cons don’t come cheap, they do come in a variety of colours with special editions emerging in tandem with new game titles.

Monopoly Animal Crossing

We’re not really sure what happens when you mix Animal Crossing (a.k.a the most wholesome game on the planet) with Monopoly, the board game that can drive a wedge between even the chummiest of families. However, they do have one thing in common: capitalism.

You play as one of four available villagers and traverse around the board, collecting resources as you go. One thing’s for certain: the bank of Tom Nook is bound to play a big, testing part.

This year’s newest Pokémon titles

When you think about Nintendo, you tend to picture its two mascots: Mario and Pikachu. Almost all Nintendo gamers happens to be a Pokémon trainer in their minds, which is why one of the best gift ideas you can think of is a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet. Released just last month, these two new titles have forever changed the legacy of Pokémon: both in terms of gameplay and glitchiness. Regardless, any Nintendo fan would be sorry not to get their paws on the latest generation, especially since it’s a breath of fresh air for the franchise.

But if you want to ease your way into the new open world setting (and enjoy a homage to Pokémon Mystery Dungeon), then pick up a copy of Pokémon Legends Arceus. Set in the Sinnoh of the past, you’ll play as a mysterious child who fell from the sky while attempting to complete the first-ever Pokédex.

While it’s pretty likely your friend might already own a copy, grabbing one of these games as a Christmas present is a great idea if you know anyone who’s on the fence (or perhaps you just need a buddy to trade with).

Super Mario Bros NES Cartridge Flask

The idea of tricking strangers into thinking we’re downing cartridge juice fills us with glee. In reality, you can fill this Super Mario Bros-themed flask with your bevvy of choice and sip away at your next function or in your gaming cave.

A LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System

Do they love Nintendo? Do they love LEGO? Are they a retro gamer?

If you answered yes to all of the above, then this is sure to be a winner for your giftee this Christmas. This LEGO model bears a shockingly accurate resemblance to the original NES system from its game cartridge right down to the console itself. Once built, you can even insert the cartridge into the console and pretend to move 8-bit Mario behind the retro-themed TV.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Unless you mosey on down to your nearest Go-Kart track, this is the closest you’re going to get to real-life Mario Kart.

Mario Kart Live is exactly what it looks like. You create a “home circuit” full of tracks and obstacles you assemble, then zoom around the house with your Mario (or Luigi) racer using your Nintendo Switch. The package comes with a cluster of cardboard gates to make your set up look as close to the real deal as possible and is perfect for kids and adults alike. This game is best played with a group of up to four friends, so make sure you grab one for all of your gamer mates this Christmas.

Ask Iwata

“On my business card, I am a corporate president. In my mind, I am a game developer. But in my heart, I am a gamer.”

Diehard Nintendo fans will enjoy this book from the company’s legendary CEO, Satoru Iwata (rest in peace) as a Christmas gift. This stunning hardcover edition details Iwata’s graduation from the Tokyo Institute of Technology to becoming president of Nintendo in 2002. It goes over his history as a developer, where he helped create the games you love today including Kirby’s Dream Land, Super Smash Bros. and Earthbound, to name a few.

Nintendo Switch Skin

Looking for a way to set your Nintendo Switch apart from the rest? If you don’t want to go to the trouble of taking apart your Switch to install some protective plates or drop $100+ on a new pair of Joy-Cons, skins are a cheap alternative.

This Christmas, turn to some of these Nintendo Switch skins as an easy stocking stuffer for a friend.

Some of our favourite picks include:

Some aesthetic thumb grips

Thumb grips are a great way to accessorise your Nintendo Switch and protect it from further wear and tear. If you want to help your Nintendo-loving giftee customise the look of their switch, make sure you grab them some matching thumb grips in addition to a new skin. They also happen to make the perfect stocking filler or Secret Santa gift for any Nintendo gamer in your life.

Here’s a few of our top picks below:

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

Gift this to a friend to help them relive the nostalgia of the original Legend of Zelda games with this retro Game & Watch console. This old-school handheld system contains the three iconic classics and is a celebration of the last 35 years of defending Hyrule.

Pokemon 3-piece set Nanoblocks

Move over Pop! Vinyl, you guys are old news. Nanoblocks have teamed up with Pokemon to create fun, DIY models of your favourite starters. With some Blu-Tak, they’re the perfect decor for your study desk, computer monitor or window sill. This Cyndaquil, Chikorita and Pichu set is available here for $67.69 but if you’d prefer a different set of characters, check out the ones we’ve rounded up below that should arrive in time for Christmas:

