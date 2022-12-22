On The Fourth Day Of Shadowdrops, Nintendo Gave To Me: One Dream Adventure, One Game Full Of Weird Guys, One Violent Sports Game, And A Hand Drawn Metroidvania

Nintendo has continued its streak of holiday shadowdrops, announcing Melatonin and Hyper Gunsport as its newest titles on Day 4.

If you’ve been keeping track this week, you’ll know this is the fourth day of Nintendo’s holiday shadowdrops. Ruby has been keeping everyone apprised of the daily drops throughout the week, and we’ll let you know what shows up tomorrow as well!

Melatonin

We’ve written about Melatonin before, a rhythm-based puzzle game about navigating dream spaces. We think its pretty cool, and the Switch feels like a great home for it! You can grab it today on the Switch e-Shop.

Afterimage

A beautiful hand-drawn Metroid style adventure game, Afterimage is one of those games that sells itself with a single trailer. It took look for me to confirm that yes, this extremely My Shit, and it was added to my wishlist for later purchase.

Smile for Me

Are you in the mood for a very strange game about weird little guys?

(Ruby’s note: Yes, obviously — Ruby)

That’s what you’re getting in Smile for Me, a game about nodding and shaking your head at weird little guys as you explore a strange, toy box world.

Hyper Gunsport

Cyberpunk volleyball with guns. That’s the pitch, and I think it’s a pretty good one, in all honesty.

That’s all of today’s shadowdrops! What will Christmas Eve bring? Ruby is absolutely convinced we’re getting Sports Story tomorrow. Hold the faith, Golf Story fans. Our moment may well be at hand.