The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet OLED Switch Is At Its Lowest Price Ever So Catch It While You Can

Wallets at the ready, folks, because there’s a new Nintendo Switch OLED sale and it’s not going to stick around for long.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is currently on sale for $370.30, which is a solid 32% off its usual price tag of $549.95. This is (so far), the cheapest price we’ve seen a special edition OLED Switch sell for, with its previous record being $379.

This Switch OLED offer comes via Big W’s official eBay page, where you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member and use the promo code PLUSEBTF at check out to get the full discount. But get in quick because this deal is sure to disappear quickly.

If you don’t have an eBay Plus membership, the service comes with a free 30-day trial. So if you don’t want another subscription on your plate, you can sign up for an account and cancel it before the month rolls over. Otherwise, it’s just $4.99 a month, which isn’t a hefty fee if you’re saving up to $179 off this limited edition Switch.

Released in October last year, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is the obvious choice if you’re interested in upgrading your current Switch, or joining the Nintendo party train. Building upon the features that the base model lacked, it boasts a bigger and better screen, double the internal capacity, a redesigned kickstand and improved stereo speakers.

Just keep in mind that this Switch deal doesn’t include a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet.

Why should you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Model?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is everything the baseline model should have been when it was first released back in 2017. The original model sports a screen size of only 6.2-inches, which is fine for the most part, but the difference between it and the newer model’s 7-inch OLED display is like night and day.

If the handheld picture is what matters more to you while gaming, then it’s a no-brainer to go with the Switch OLED. Its visuals are both richer and brighter, despite the fact that Nintendo kept the resolution at 720p.

The Switch OLED also features an expanded internal storage. While the original could only hold a maximum of 32GB, the OLED Model doubles it to 64GB. While the Switch’s internal storage doesn’t hold a candle to other next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X or PS5, 64GB is still a welcome update. Although if you still don’t think that’s enough space for your game library, you can always grab a microSD card to give yourself some extra room.

If you’ve ever suffered from Wi-Fi connection issues, the addition of an Ethernet port on the dock is a true gift. No more will you need to fear losing all of those picnic items you’re trying to receive via Mystery Gift while playing Pokémon Scarlet or Violet.

Lastly, the original Switch’s kickstand was just straight-up flimsy. There’s no other word to describe it. To think that a little piece of plastic could prop up your console is foolish. Thankfully, the improved kickstand runs the length of the new Switch and features sturdier hinges, which is perfect for streaming YouTube videos or some Crunchyroll.

You can shop the Nintendo Switch OLED on sale through eBay here.

