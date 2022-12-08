PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan Declares PS5 Stock Shortages ‘Resolved’

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan feels pretty confident that the PS5 stock shortages that have plagued the last two Christmases are now behind it.

Well, in Japanese and Asian territories, at least.

As spotted by TheGamer, Ryan appeared via video at the PlayStation Partner Awards overnight, an event the company has held since 1994. PlayStation holds these awards every year as a way to toast the best and brightest creators releasing games on its platform. Ryan used his appearance to issue an apology for supply issues across Japan and Asian territories.

“We would like to report that we have resolved the long-term supply issue of the PlayStation 5 and we will be able to deliver to Japan and Asia customers from year-end shopping season and into 2023,” said Ryan during his speech. “We apologise for any inconvenience and greatly appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Many fascinating titles were born in Japan and Asia in 2022, and I look forward to honouring them for their outstanding achievements today.”

That’s quite a bit call to make, considering the struggles PlayStation has had not only getting consoles into players’ hands, but even getting them into stores for sale in the first place. Only a few months ago, supply chain issues created by Covid restrictions in China were creating electronics industry chaos across the South China Sea. During its mid-year earnings call, PlayStation had a Thanos moment, saying “Fine, I’ll do it myself,” and declaring it would bring large portions of PS5 production in-house in a bid to get consoles on shelves for Christmas.

The decision appears to have done the trick, though it came at a price. Specifically, the price of the PS5, which went up.

So, does Ryan’s announcement carry any weight in Australia? Yes, it seems so.

Anecdotal evidence suggests it is easier to get your hands on Australian PS5 stock this Christmas than in either of the previous two. There’s still an element of luck involved, but it’s now possible to walk into a brick-and-mortar store, and walk out with a PS5 off the shelf. That’s a huge relief — the idea of a third Christmas in a row sunk by console unavailability truly doesn’t bear thinking about.

I’m glad my dire prediction about PS5 stock issued in May didn’t come to pass! These are the scenarios where I love being proven wrong.