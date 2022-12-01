Summer Game Fest Sets A Date For June And I’m Already Exhausted

Geoff Keighley is a busy guy. His next live show, The Game Awards, isn’t even out the door yet and he’s already looking ahead to the one after. Keighley’s Summer Game Fest event will return, smack bang in the middle of 2023’s E3 season, on June 8.

This year’s Summer Game Fest will be the show’s fourth year on the hop, and it’s first with a full live audience. The show will be held at the Hollywood Park’s YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California, and streamed live around the world.

In 2022, Summer Game Fest enjoyed a year in which it dominated the June headlines, because E3 (or at least E3 as we knew it) had fallen apart. The livestreamed trailer parade format that Keighley favours made for perfect E3 Week fodder, flinging AAA announcement after AAA announcement into the public square. Keighley’s snatching of the crown was so successful that people wondered if it had put the final nail in E3’s coffin.

But E3 will be back in 2023, under the stewardship of events giant ReedPop, which will be looking to recoup its no doubt sizeable investment in saving the show.

Here’s what’s bugging me though: it’s December and we’re already talking about E3 week. Its December 2 and people are already save-the-dates for events in June. It is 10:01 AM as I write this, and I am already exhausted by the thought of another E3 season. This might be a very Games Journo complaint to make, but I’m making it. That whole period is such a battle to get through that even thinking about it months out causes the energy reserves to critically dip. The Game Awards are next week! Christmas is approaching at nine-tenths light speed! Let me forget about E3 until February at least!

Anyway, Summer Game Fest will kick off on June 8 (aka June 9 here in Australia), 2023.