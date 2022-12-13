You Can Grab Telstra’s NBN 100 And NBN 250 Plans For $1

If you’ve been hanging out for a faster internet connection and love a good deal, then you’ll be happy to learn that Telstra is offering the first month of its NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans for just $1. As far as typical evening speeds go, Telstra ranks among one of the best providers around when it comes to avoiding peak hour lag.

This deal is available until 19 December, so you have just under a week to snag one of these Telstra NBN plans.

Telstra’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans

Telstra’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans are congestion-free, which means they shouldn’t suffer any slowdown and will maintain speeds of 100MBps and 250Mbps, respectively. In fact, Telstra has the only congestion-free NBN 250 plan available at the moment.

These plans also include Telstra’s third-generation Smart Modem, which features 4G backup with speeds of up to 25Mbps. While these plans are contract-free, if you leave within the first 24 months, you’ll need to return your modem to Telstra or pay a $200 fee.

While only having to pay $1 for either plan is a solid deal, its value begins to decrease the longer you’re with Telstra. Once this discount ends, you’ll be paying $110 per month for the NBN 100 plan and $140 per month for the NBN 250 connection.

For example, if you were to stick around with Telstra for at least six months, your monthly bill would average out to be roughly $92 per month for NBN 100 and approximately $117 per month for NBN 250.

Regardless of which NBN plan you sign up for, you’ll also get a bonus two-month Binge subscription and a three-month Apple TV+ subscription for free.

Here’s how Telstra’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans compared to other Australian internet providers.

NBN 100 plans

NBN 250 plans