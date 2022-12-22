The Pokémon Company Is Taking An Aussie Crypto Studio To Court

In How The Hell Did They Think They’d Get Away With This news, an Australian crypto game developer has been taken to court by The Pokémon Company for its NFT based Pokémon game.

According to Vooks and The Guardian, The Pokémon Company International won orders in federal court on Wednesday that prevent Sydney-based developer Kotiota Studios from using any Pokémon in their game, selling Pokémon-branded NFTs, and claiming that they have any sort of working relationship with The Pokémon Company International. Lol! Lmao!

This all started when, according to court documents released, Sergio Cara from Mexican news agency NotiPress received an email from Kotiota Studios’ legal department, asking the news agency to clarify that Kotiota Studios is an official Pokémon developer in published material. Cara then contacted The Pokémon Company International’s marketing team to enquire whether it was “correct to mention Kotiota”.

The court documents state that “the Cara email was the first time TPCi had heard of or encountered Kotiota or Kotiota Studios.”

This all resulted in The Pokémon Company International hiring a cybersecurity firm to track down Kotiota Studios, who had stated on its ‘PokéWorld’ website that it was working on multiple Pokémon games including Scarlet and Violet and had plans to launch a crypto-based Pokemon game and NFTs in January 2023.

Not only did The Pokémon Company International clarify in court that Kotiota never worked on any Pokemon games, but that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company International had made a “deliberate decision” to not dive into the crypto world or launch any NFT products.

Vooks.net mentions that the first hearing occurred yesterday with the legal counsel for The Pokémon Company International showing up, however, nobody from Kotiota Studios made an appearance. Maybe they should get back in touch with their private investigators to find out where they are, considering there reportedly wasn’t anybody in Kotiota’s offices in Parramatta.

I honestly can’t for the life of me understand how these clowns thought they could get away with any of this. It’s genuinely so stupid that all you can do is laugh. A truly hilarious case of crypto bros taking a court-ordered L.