The Steam Winter Sale Has Started, Here Are The Best Deals

It’s not truly the holidays until Gabe Newell flips the switch over at Valve HQ that activates the digital storefront’s annual winter sale. This year the sale runs from today until January 5. To help you get to take advantage of this massive sale, I’ve dug through Steam to find 30+ deals worth checking out.

And to help all you Steam Deck owners out there, I’ve split the list up into two sections: Steam Deck-verified games and everything else. A reminder: Just because a game isn’t “verified” doesn’t mean it won’t play well on the Deck; it just means you should do a little bit of research to see how it runs or if it works at all. Of course, this isn’t even close to everything on sale right now, so if you don’t see a game you care about, make sure to check out the full Steam store before January 5 to find even more discounts and deals.

Anyway, here are some of the best Steam Deck-verified games currently on sale. The number in parentheses is their normal, non-sale prices.

Tales of Arise – $US24 ($33) ($US60 ($83))

Metro Exodus – $US7.50 ($10) ($US30 ($42))

Hades – $US12.50 ($17) ($US25 ($35))

Generation Zero – $US5 ($7) ($US25 ($35))

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy – $US14 ($19) ($US40 ($56))

God of War – $US30 ($42) ($US50 ($69))

Days Gone – $US17.50 ($24) ($US50 ($69))

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition & Original Sin II – Definitive Edition – $US22 ($31) ($US85 ($118))

Overcooked 2 – $US6 ($8).24 ($9) ($US25 ($35))

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition – $US10 ($14) ($US50 ($69))

Elden Ring – $US42 ($58) ($US60 ($83))

Disco Elysium – $US10 ($14) ($US40 ($56))

And now, here’s a bunch of other games that aren’t verified for the Deck, but are still nicely discounted and worth checking out.

Titanfall 2 – $US4.80 ($7) ($US30 ($42))

Guardians of The Galaxy – $US21 ($29) ($US60 ($83))

Cyberpunk 2077 – $US30 ($42) ($US60 ($83))

Elite Dangerous – $US7.50 ($10) ($US30 ($42))

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $US4.80 ($7) ($US40 ($56))

Kingdom Come Deliverance – $US7.50 ($10) ($US30 ($42))

Deep Rock Galactic – $US10 ($14) ($US30 ($42))

Anno 1800 – $US20 ($28) ($US60 ($83))

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $US19.80 ($27) ($US60 ($83))

New World – $US20 ($28) ($US40 ($56))

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – $US15 ($21) ($US60 ($83))

Immortals Fenyx Rising – $US15 ($21) ($US60 ($83))

Octopath Traveller – $US24 ($33) ($US60 ($83))

Planet Zoo – $US11.24 ($16) ($US45 ($62))

Civilisation VI – $US6 ($8) ($US60 ($83))

Code Vein – $US9 ($12) ($US60 ($83))

For The King – $US5 ($7) ($US20 ($28))

Eight Far Cry games (1-5, Primal, New Dawn, Blood Dragon) – $US50 ($69) ($US214 ($297))

Anything catching your eye? Spot any really good deals we didn’t list above?