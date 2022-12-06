You Can Try A Ton Of Wholesome Indies During The Game Awards For Free

Wholesome Games is a beacon for spotlighting indie games made for those looking for a softer side in video games, and they’re coming for The Game Awards with a Wholesome Snack Demo Fest.

According to the Wholesome Games Steam page, the Wholesome Snack: Game Awards Edition will feature a variety of different sweet games, including two Australian-made titles (I am screaming RN). While not all of the games in the Featured tab have demos, the vast majority of them do so I figured, why not collate them into a piece for you to give a try? It’d be worth the time!

As of writing, Way to the Woods, A Most Extraordinary Gnome, Blanc, and Europa don’t have demos, but here’s hoping we get some news about them when the Wholesome Snack streams on Friday, December 9th at 8:00 a.m. AEDT. In the meantime, why don’t you give these demos a look?

Bits & Bops

Bits & Bops is a rhythm game developed by Sydney-based studio Tempo Lab Games (REPRESENT!!!!!). If you were a fan of Rhythm Heaven for the Nintendo DS back in the day, you’re going to love this hand-drawn, chiptune dream. I gave this one a go this morning, and I’m absolutely hooked.

You can download the Bits & Bops demo here, and if you like the demo, why not contribute to their Kickstarter?

Mail Time

Mail Time is a mail delivery platformer developed by Kela van der Deijl. If you played Death Stranding and loved making deliveries but hated the thought of horrible monsters and wished there were giant flowers and mushroom houses instead, this might just be the game for you. It’s cozy, it’s cute, and I love it.

You can download the Mail Time demo here.

Mineko’s Night Market

Mineko’s Night Market is a narrative-driven social simulation game developed by Meowza Games. This one is definitely a title that people have been chomping at the bit for, and now we’ve got a demo for it! Fingers crossed we’ll get some release info too.

You can download the Mineko’s Night Market demo here.

Loddlenaut

Loddlenaut is an exploration/cleaning game developed by Moon Lagoon. It’s every Great Barrier Reef Lover’s dream to just get in there and clean it all up, and in this game, you get to do that! You play an ‘interstellar custodian’ that must clean up the reef and care for the little ‘loddles’ (axolotls) that live there. Chef’s kiss.

You can download the Loddlenaut demo here.

Distant Bloom

Distant Bloom is a serene management game developed by Ember Trail. In this space exploration game, you’re an alien explorer that has happened upon a distant planet once brimming with life, but now it’s all gunked up, and guess what? You’ve gotta bring it back to life! Make it look pretty again!

You can download the Distant Bloom demo here.

Wildfrost

Wildfrost is a tactical roguelike deck builder developed by Deadpan Games and Gaziter. This one’s perfect for people wanting to get into deckbuilding games but felt like the ones on offer are a little too daunting. There’s a guy called Bumbo in it, what more could you want?

You can download the Wildfrost demo here.

Valley Peaks

Valley Peaks is a first-person climbing sim developed by Tub Club. You are a freakin’ frog, and you gotta make friends with other freakin’ frogs while also stretching your arms up and claiming the freakin’ mountains. This game looks so silly, but where else could you be a mountain-climbing frog? Nowhere.

You can download the Valley Peaks demo here.

Spirittea

Spirittea is a rural-life RPG developed by Cheesemaster Games. Described as Stardew Valley meets Studio Ghibli (with a hint of Earthbound), this game requires you to get an old bathhouse up and running in order to help chill out some troublesome spirits causing chaos around the quiet town. Very excited for this one to finally see the light of day.

You can download the Spirittea demo here.