AO Adventure Lets You Hunt Down A Roblox Version Of Nick Kyrgios

Yes, you read that correctly. The Australian Open (AO), known for being one of the four international tennis Grand Slams, is serving up something different this year in the world of Roblox, called AO Adventure.

The Roblox AO Adventure allows players to run through Grand Slam Oval and onto Rod Laver Arena, which is fun.

If you’re feeling sporty, you can also jump onto an AO court for a cheeky little hit of tennis.

Oh, and Nick Kyrgios is also being launched in the new digital arena. I love how that sounds like the Australian Open is putting Kyrgios in some sort of cannon launcher and firing him into the digital world.

Anyways, moving on.

When AO Adventure players first arrive at Rod Laver Arena, they will be greeted by the Aussie tennis star in humanoid form.

Kyrgios will then join gamers and welcome them into the space with some of his signature, colourful humour, so to speak.

“I’m stoked to be a part of AO Adventure in Roblox,” Kyrgios said in a press release, “Roblox is such a huge platform and a great way to connect with a younger generation. I hope that gamers enjoy interacting with humanoid Nick and pick up a few tips and tricks along the way.”

Playing AO Adventure on Roblox might be the only opportunity for tennis fans to actually see Kyrgios at the Australian Open this year after he pulled out of the tournament on Monday citing a knee injury.

In addition to meeting humanoid Nick, users can also compete in both singles and doubles matches with either friends, family or against AI.

There are also easter eggs sprinkled across the Roblox AO Adventure from the Open’s partner family, including completing quests to collect a unique Emirates Mini-A380 wearable and a Sky High Obby obstacle course to unlock new levels and score Robux.

If you want to get some sweet gear for your Roblox avatar, there’s an AO Shop that’s stocked with exclusive wearables and items.

You might remember that for last year’s tournament, the Australian Open launched a set of NFTs and their metaverse world, AO Decentraland.

The AO has also launched a second round of their match linked-NFTs, offering plots into perpetuity.

When one obtains the perpetual ball, Members then get upgrades including stadium equivalent seats for the equivalent AO24 matches.

AO Adventure launched on Roblox Thursday 12 January. You can create a free Roblox account here.