The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle – now $429.95 (down from $560.90)
Switch game deals
- Bayonetta 3 – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $44.99 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $58.99 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $44.99 (down from $79.95)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – now $54 (down from $69.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $89 (down from $124.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – now $44.60 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $59.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – now $59 (down from $79.95)
Switch accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Carry Case – now $9.99 (down from $29.99)
- Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case – now $24.99 (down from $49.99)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Battlefield 2042 – now $5 (down from $39.95)
- Evil West – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- F1 22 – now $28 (down from $99.99)
- God of War Ragnarok – now $78 (down from $109.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $18 (down from $69.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $29.90 (down from $49.95)
PS5 game deals
- Elden Ring – now $80.99 (down from $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $77 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $86.90 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $49 (down from $79)
- No More Heroes 3 – now $64.10 (down from $89.95)
- Nioh Collection – now $49 (down from $124.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $79 (down from $124.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- Logitech G923 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $394.25 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $649.95)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with Heatsink (2TB) – now $389.03 (down from $599)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox console deals
- Xbox Series S – now $429 (down from $499.95)
Xbox game deals
- Evil West – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- F1 22 – now $28 (down from $99.99)
- Far Cry 6 – now $23 (down from $99.95)
- Forza Horizon 5 – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $77 (down from $109.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $18 (down from $49.95)
- No More Heroes 3 – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $20 (down from $49.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $325 (down from $549.95)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel with Shifter – now $308.75 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $639.90)
- Logitech G923 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $479 (down from $649.95)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller – now $78.99 (down from $89.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – now $394 (down from $699)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G – now $199 (down from $399)
- Samsung Portable T7 SSD (1TB) – now $158 (down from $209)
Gaming headset deals
- Razer Kraken Quartz Wired Gaming Headset – now $52.44 with the promo code OFFTOP5 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Kraken Kitty Chroma Gaming Headset – now $189.05 with the promo code OFFTOP5 (down from $259)
Keyboard deals
- ASUS TUF Gaming K1 Keyboard – now $61.70 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $99)
- Logitech G G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $94 (down from $199.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $149 (down from $239.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $129 (down from $299.95)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $79.80 with the promo code OFFTOP5 (down from $105)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Membrane Keyboard – now $59 (down from $119.90)
Mice deals
- Logitech G203 Mouse – now $26.60 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $69.95)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock – now $120.84 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $159)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $44.84 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $139.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse – now $196.84 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $259)
- SteelSeries Prime Mouse – now $49.75 (down from $139)
Monitor deals
- Asus ROG Strix UltraWide 49 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $1,519.05 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $1,999)
- Dell 24 Monitor – now $242.25 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $319)
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – now $298.30 (down from $498.30)
- PRISM+ 24 Gaming Monitor – now $199 (down from $299)
- Samsung 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $264.95 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $339)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- ASUS RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router – now $193 (down from $229)
- Dyskord Adjustable Gaming Table – now $239.95 with the code JANHNG (down from $499)
- Dyskord Gaming Chair – now $149.95 with the code JANHNG (down from $399)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router (2-Pack) – now $277.39 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $399.99)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $249 (down from $479)
- Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam – now $189 (down from $329)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $67.64 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $139)
- Razer Seiren V2 X Microphone – now $98.04 with the code OFFTOP5 (down from $169.95)