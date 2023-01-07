Here’s When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases On Streaming

2022 was a big year for Marvel movies. After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder smashed the box office, we capped the year off with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

If you’re yet to watch it here’s what you need to know about Black Panther 2, including its Disney+ release date.

When will Black Panther 2 be on Disney+?

Now that Black Panther 2 has spent some time in cinemas, the next question is when will it come to streaming?

Like all Marvel movies, when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever does come to streaming it will be found on Disney+.

Most of Disney’s cinema releases wait about 2 months before streaming on Disney+. That appears to be the same here with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set to stream just shy of 80 days after its theatrical release.

The listing hasn’t appeared locally yet, but according to US reports, the movie is scheduled to release on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. In Australia, we can expect it to become available to stream from 6:00 pm AEDT.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer

For a long time, we had nothing to go off about the upcoming Black Panther sequel, but that all changed at San Diego Comic-Con.

During the Marvel Studios panel the first trailer for Wakanda Forever was shown off and, my god, just look at it.

Speaking as someone who was in the room for this trailer premiere, I can confirm many tears were shed by all involved.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brings all the feels as the group mourn the loss of T’Challa and find a new way forward.

There’s also a big focus on water and for good reason. With Namor appearing in this film, Wakanda Forever will take us under the sea to explore his fantastical kingdom of Talokan.

The second full trailer also gives us a good look at T’Challa’s replacement with a female Black Panther suit shown off.

We also get a quick look at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, who will be introduced in Wakanda Forever and then go on to lead her own series in Ironheart.

Black Panther Cast: Who’s Playing who?

Who is playing Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?

Following the incredibly tragic loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman to cancer in 2020, questions were quickly raised about the future of the character.

Marvel confirmed it would not be recasting Boseman’s role of T’Challa, but someone is definitely seen wearing the suit in that trailer, so who could the new Black Panther be?

(Spoiler alert!)

Many assumed Shuri, T’Challa’s sister and Princess of Wakanda, would be the one to take up the mantle – and they were right! Letitia Wright wears the claws and cowl in the film as the official successor of the Black Panther suit.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast lineup

As mentioned Letitia Wright returns as Shuri in Wakanda Forever alongside cast members Lupita Nyong’o (War Dog Nakia), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross) and the Dora Milaje.

As for new faces, we have Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Ryan Coogler is the director of the film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever story: What’s it all about?

The plot for Black Panther 2 deals with the fallout of T’Challa’s death.

Here’s the synopsis from Marvel:

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

We also picked up some behind-the-scenes information about the film in our interview with producer Nate Moore, which you can read here.

Where does Black Panther fit in the MCU timeline?

The first Black Panther movie was released in 2018 in between Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. However, the character first appeared on-screen in Captain America: Civil War.

Chronologically Black Panther sits between Spider-Man: Homecoming and Doctor Strange.

Black Panther 2 will be the next Marvel movie after Thor: Love and Thunder but chronologically, it’s difficult to determine when exactly it takes place.

Kevin Feige did confirm at San Diego Comic-Con that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the last title in Phase 4 of the MCU.

What are the reviews saying?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is making waves critically, just like the first one.

It currently sits at 84% based on 412 reviews.

The Verge said “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a bigger, more ambitious, and more stirringly poignant endeavour than its predecessor. But it doesn’t feel like the product of a studio merely trying to make a financially successful follow-up to one of its most popular and well-regarded films.” “Even if the requirements of an MCU tentpole weigh a little heavy elsewhere, Wakanda Forever nonetheless finally finds the much-needed room for reflection. When the time for tears comes, this ambitious, heartfelt blockbuster makes sure you feel it,” Total Film wrote in their review. In our review we said Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is “a fitting tribute to both Boseman and his character, T’Challa, which results in what is perhaps Marvel’s most mature and emotional movie yet.” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Release Date Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in Australian cinemas on November 10, 2022. If you want to catch up on the first Black Panther movie before the new one, you can stream it now over on Disney+.

