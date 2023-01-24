‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Blizzard’s ‘Workplace Ranking’ For Employees Sounds Like Hell

2

Luke Plunkett

Published 6 hours ago: January 24, 2023 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:activisionblizzard
Image: Blizzard

A story ran on Bloomberg earlier today with the headline “Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking System”. It sounds very businessy, maybe something that would land on the Linkedin news feed of a HR manager, but the stuff it’s describing is important because it sounds absolutely dystopian.

Here’s how that “employee ranking system” is described in the report:

In 2021, Blizzard, a unit of Activision Blizzard Inc., implemented a process called stack ranking, in which employees are ranked on a bell curve and managers must give low ratings to a certain percentage of staff, according to people familiar with the change who asked not to be named discussing a private matter. Managers were expected to give a poor “developing” status to roughly 5% of employees on their teams, which would lower their profit-sharing bonus money and could hamper them from receiving raises or promotions in the near future…

You’ll have to forgive me here, as despite my tenure in this job I still live and work in Australia and so aren’t fully up to speed on the specifics of American office conditions, but what the fuck? You’re telling me this company has implemented a system where 5% of its workforce, even if they’re doing just fine, even if they’re going a great job, will be targeted — and suffer financially — just to meet a quota?

No wonder people are pissed! One of those people, Brian Birmingham, a co-lead developer on World of Warcraft Classic, got so mad that according to Bloomberg’s report he emailed staff last week to “to express his frustration with this system”.

When team leads asked why we had to do this, World of Warcraft directors explained that while they did not agree, the reasons given by executive leadership were that it was important to squeeze the bottom-most performers as a way to make sure everybody continues to grow. This sort of policy encourages competition between employees, sabotage of one another’s work, a desire for people to find low-performing teams that they can be the best-performing worker on, and ultimately erodes trust and destroys creativity.

Birmingham goes on to say he can’t work under a system like this, which he and other managers (who were asked to keep it a secret!) had managed to “circumvent or skip” for the last few years but which had recently begun to be enforced. He reportedly told staff he would be leaving the company if the policy was not reversed, but shortly after the email was sent he was called into HR and “terminated”.

If you work at Blizzard and have been impacted by this policy, and would like to share your experiences, you can contact us here.

Comments

  • It happens here too unfortunately, I worked for a famous multinational corporation who would use a somewhat similar practice.

    Bonuses were available for meeting a number of quotas and employees were led to believe that it all relied on hard work but after a while it because clear that the system was being misused in several different ways.
    Friends and family got great work allocations to hit quotas faster but everyone else was carefully managed to keep you just under.
    (So they could get some people to cover a portion of the next shift and also to keep a certain amount of people on the shit list)

    Because of that I figured out how to estimate if I could hit all quotas by Thursday by busting my arse and if it was possible I’d take Friday off but if it wasn’t I’d just make sure I’d finish in the middle by weeks end.
    It used to piss them off but I knew I didn’t want to make a career there in the long run.

    • Worse in a project team environment and your remuneration is based on project delivery too… think university group projects and your stuck covering for the slackers in the group, but even if you do it appears in their KPI their tasks are complete and you just end up rewarding the slacker cause the most diligent worker was desperate for the project bonus.

