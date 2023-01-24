Get A Fast Deal With The Cheapest NBN Plans

It’s never a bad thing to compare your current NBN plan to what other providers are offering. While the provider you signed up for three years ago may have been a good deal at the time, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re still the cheapest or speediest NBN plan around.

You might be paying more for a plan that has the same speed from a cheaper provider – or one that’s much slower than the other plans in this speed tier. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to NBN plans, and being able to save yourself some money is always a nice bonus.

If you’re currently looking to upgrade your internet to something faster, or are just looking for a cheaper monthly rate, here are some of the cheapest NBN plans available in Australia, from NBN 25 to NBN 1000.

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

“Cheap” is a relative term when it comes to NBN 1000 plans. While some plans are cheaper than others, superfast internet comes at a price and your monthly bill will be at least $100.

Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan, which will set you back $99.90 per month for the first six months, and then $129.90 per month thereafter. However, Tangerine doesn’t currently have data available for the typical evening speeds of its NBN 1000 plan.

If you want something cheap and fast, Superloop‘s NBN 1000 plan has impressive typical evening speeds of 500Mbps and will set you back $114.95 per month for the first six months ($134.95 per month thereafter). However, Superloop has a monthly data allowance cap of 3,000GB. If you do manage to hit the data cap, you’ll be limited to speeds of 100Mbps until the rest of the month.

TPG‘s NBN 1000 plan is a tad slower than Superloop’s, with typical evening speeds of 450Mbps. This plan is also currently on sale for $114.99 per month for the first six months. After this promotional period ends, the plan’s cost will jump up to $144.99 per month.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

Once again, Tangerine has one of the cheapest plans going in this speed tier. If you signup for Tangerine’s NBN 250 plan, you’ll be paying $79.90 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. The plan will jump up to $109.90 per month after the discount ends. Tangerine is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 205Mbps.

After that, Exetel is offering discounted bills for the first six months you’re with the provider. You’ll pay $94.95 per month, and then $114.95 once the deal period ends. Compared to Tangerine, Exetel is a bit faster with typical evening speeds of 225Mbps.

If you want a faster NBN 250 connection, Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. This plan will set you back $99.95 per month for the first six months you’re with Superloop, and then $119.95 per month thereafter.

While MATE‘s NBN 250 connection doesn’t have the fastest speeds – the provider is reporting 208Mbps during peak hours – this plan is only $99 per month. It’s a good option if you want to keep your monthly bill under $100, with the potential to save $10 per month if you bundle in one of MATE’s mobile plans as well (which start from $20 per month).

Cheapest NBN 100 plans

For NBN 100 plans, Tangerine is currently offering the cheapest amongst Australia’s internet providers. You’ll pay $62.90 per month for the first six months, and then $89.90 per month. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 92Mbps.

Dodo also has one of the cheapest plans available. With typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, you’ll pay $63.85 per month for the first six months you’re with Dodo. When this discount period ends, the price for this NBN 100 plan will jump up to $85 per month.

Exetel‘s NBN 100 connection has been discounted down to $68.95 per month. This discount lasts for the first six months you’re with the provider and then will jump up to $84.95 thereafter. Exetel is currently reporting 100Mbps typical evening speeds, making it ostensibly congestion-free during peak hours.

Spintel is offering an NBN 100 plan that’s similar to Exetel’s, although it’s a hair more expensive at $69 per month for the first six months. It has the same full price of $84.95 per month and typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

For cheap NBN 50 plans, Exetel is currently $53.95 per month for your first six months, and then $74.95 per month thereafter. This plan is contract-free and Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps.

Spintel‘s NBN 50 plan isn’t a bad shout either. The provider is reporting evening speeds of 50Mbps and a plan will cost you $54 per month for your first six months. After this promotional period, your bill will bump up to $64.95 per month (which is one of the cheaper full prices available).

Dodo does technically have the cheapest plan available at $53.85 per month for the first six months that you’re connected with the provider. However, this plan will jump up to $75 per month. This plan is contract-free, so you can swap from Dodo to another provider without any issues.

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

Unless you’re a big fan of waiting a long time for multi-gig updates to download, an NBN 25 plan probably isn’t going to cut it. But if having a cheap monthly internet plan outweighs having superfast internet, then an NBN 25 might do you nicely.

In terms of cheap NBN 25 plans, Tangerine has one that’s $44.90 per month for your first six months and $59.90 per month thereafter. Up next is Exetel, which is offering its NBN 25 plan for $53.95 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter.

Both Tangerine and Exetel are reporting typical evening speeds of 25Mbps.