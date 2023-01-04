‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Community Review: 2022 In Games

Published 4 hours ago: January 4, 2023 at 3:00 pm
Community Review: 2022 In Games
Community review time again, folks! Usually, we dedicate this column to discussing a game of note from the last week or two, the broad community consensus, and then open the floor to you lot in the comments. I thought this time around, we’d set the agenda here and now and then open the floor immediately.

This week’s topic: 2022. When the annals of video game history are written, where will 2022 stack up, in your estimation? Did it deliver games you liked, or not? Was it too busy, or too quiet for your taste? What are your thoughts on the state of the AAA industry as we head into 2023? What about the state of the indie scene? How do you feel about the changes Australia introduced around funding for games development at the state level last year? Did Elden Ring meet your expectations? Were you surprised to see God of War Ragnarok pip it for GOTY in a lot of publications around the traps? What do you make of Microsoft’s Acquisition Blizzard so far, and who do you think will get gobbled up next?

Are we excited about the slate of new games in 2023? Or are we all getting too old for this stuff?

Kick off in the comments below, but let’s keep it fun and friendly.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

  • 2022 was pretty average for me, some good stuff looking forward to branching out in 2023.
    (Got a Switch for Christmas)

    I’ll be watching the MS Activision acquisition with the same interest as last year.
    FTC pre-trial happened earlier this morning, pretty boring stuff overall, still think it’s gonna probably go through.

  • Overall, I think it was a decent year for me. There was a mountain of very good RPGs, indie and otherwise (Nintendo had so many bangers and the Monster Hunter Rise expansion was great). Pokemon Legends: Arceus managed to restore my hope in Game Freak that there is some spark of innovation left at the company (and by innovation, I mean them blendering up Assassin’s Creed with Pokemon was great) and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s is trending in the same way.

    Like namiwakiru, I’m keenly watching the FTC merger. I still think that’ll go through as well when the main argument still seems to be “BUT WHAT ABOUT SONY???” when they’re one of the most anti-competitive publishers, along with Nintendo. Really watching to see how the FTC worms their out of that in front of a judge.

    The only, somewhat minor issue, is that so many great games came out in 2022 that I’m struggling to justify buying anything in 2023.

