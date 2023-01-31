‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Do Games Really Need To Be Long To Be Good?

3
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: January 31, 2023 at 3:35 pm -
Filed to:community post
Do Games Really Need To Be Long To Be Good?
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Something that’s been on my mind recently is this vibe going around in the video game world. This repeated notion that a game’s worth is decided by how much time you can spend in it. It gives me a funny feeling.

I’ve seen plenty of critic and user reviews in my time on this ungodly Earth that have pretty great things to say about a game, but will discount that same game because of its length. Even if a title has no business being longer than it is, and tells its story at its fullest, there will always be somebody rolling in to be like, “I just wish it were longer.” Why?

Of course, there are exceptions. With open-world games, live-service games, and others like them, it’s expected that folks would like to spend a whole lot of time in them. With large-scale AAA games that cost bazillions to make and create an expectation of a great expanse, I can understand the disappointment when it’s a little too… little.

That being said, sometimes a short experience is fine. In fact, it’s warranted. I’d much prefer to play a game with no filler and finish it within a few hours than to play a lengthy game with plenty of nothing in between the start and end.

After seeing somebody say that a single-player video game that apparently took them 15 hours to complete was “too short”, I decided to have a think back to games considered to be some of the greats. According to HowLongToBeat, here are some games where the main story (and side quests, if applicable) takes roughly under 20 hours to beat:

  • The Last of Us – 14 to 17 hours
  • Super Mario 64 – 12 to 17 hours
  • Portal – 3 to 5 hours
  • Portal 2 – 8 to 14 hours
  • It Takes Two – Around 13 hours
  • Resident Evil (1996) – 7 to 8 hours
  • Bioshock – 12 to 16 hours
  • Silent Hill 2 – 8 to 10 hours
  • Soulcaliber – 40 minutes to 8 hours
  • Half-Life 2 – 13 to 16 hours

At the same time, there are plenty of great games that takes ages to complete, so I can somewhat understand looking at games like SkyrimThe Witcher 3, and Grand Theft Auto V and thinking that they are the staple of how long games should be to be worth something.

However, the way I see it is this: if your only critique of a game is that it’s not long enough, it’s probably a pretty great game! Game length should not be what we value video games on, quality and execution should be what we value the game on. Hell, I’ve played a game that I finished in around 20 minutes that had a profound affect on me! It made me cry! It was short, sweet, and meaningful!

I personally think that a game should only be as long as it needs to be. I’m happy to pay whatever for a good game, regardless of the length. But of course, it’s not all black and white. In fact, it’s grey! It’s a grey topic.

So what do you think then? Should games be valued by how long it takes to finish them? Is game length an accurate system to use when deciding how much a game is worth? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Journey has lasted with me as long as many much much longer games.

    “I personally think that a game should only be as long as it needs to be.” Exactly this, Ruby.

    Reply

    • Plus there is a lot of replay value to some of those little experience games since you can always revisit them in a weekend in the knowledge that they respect your time. That’s why I have multiple playthroughs of games like Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and the Twinsen games, but only like 20% of a first playthrough with so many epic RPGs.

      It’s also why roguelites are so good since you can do short dynamic runs whenever you like but still gradually get upgrades over time if you come back to them more often.

      Reply

  • This is what I use the PlayStation plus for, playing shorter games I wouldn’t necessarily buy. Recent ones I’ve played and finished are stray, control, DMC 5 and Jedi fallen order. Sometimes I don’t have time to play the really long ones as never finish em.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.