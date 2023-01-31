Lower Your Latency With The Fastest NBN Plans Available Right Now

All internet providers are not made equal, and if you’re looking to bump up your connection to something speedier – be it joining a higher tier or just a better plan for the one you’re currently in – we’ve rounded up the fastest NBN plans available in Australia right now.

As an added bonus, a few of these plans are also running introductory offers, where you’ll be able to snag a discount for the first six months of your connection.

The fastest NBN plans in Australia

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

In terms of the highest reported NBN 1000 connection, Aussie Broadband takes poll position with a typical evening speed of 600Mbps. This plan will set you back $135 per month for the first six months of your connection and then $145 per month afterwards. So if you want the fastest NBN speed in Australia, be prepared to pay for it.

Up next is Superloop, which has speeds with a hard cap of 500Mbps. You’ll pay $114.95 per month for the first six months, and then $134.95 per month thereafter. However, Superloop comes with a data allowance of 3TB. If you do manage to exceed this cap, your connection speed will drop down to 100Mbps until the month resets.

The third-fastest internet connection for this NBN tier is a four-way tie between the providers TPG, iiNet, Internode and Vodafone – all of which are reporting typical evening speeds of 450Mbps.

Out of these four providers, TPG has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going. For the first six months of your connection with TPG, you’ll only pay $114.99 per month, and then $144.99 per month thereafter. That’s a solid saving of $180, all up.

Both iiNet and Internode are running similar offers where you’ll pay $119.99 per month for the first six months of your plan with either provider and then $149.99 per month thereafter.

Vodafone is the most expensive of these four providers at $150 per month. However, if you already have a mobile plan with Vodafone, then the telco will knock $15 off your NBN bill each month.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP NBN connections and over 90% of HFC connections.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 connection possible, that honour belongs to Telstra and Southern Phone, which are both reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Telstra’s plan is currently priced at $120 per month for the first six months, and then $140 per month after the discount period ends. As a bonus, Telstra will also toss in three months of Telstra Device Security, two months of Binge Standard, three months of Apple TV+, four months of Spotify Premium and 12 months of Kayo Basic.

While Southern Phone doesn’t include any of the fancy bonuses included with Telstra’s NBN 250 plan, it’ll only set you back $115 per month, making it a better value option if you stick with it in the long run. This price also makes Southern Phone one of the cheapest full-price NBN 250 plans going.

After that, Aussie Broadband is reporting the second-highest speeds for the NBN 250 tier with 245Mbps. Aussie Broadband isn’t currently offering any discounts for this plan, however, it is cheaper than Telstra’s NBN 250 plan at $129 per month.

In third place, both Superloop and Optus are reporting speeds of 240Mbps.

Optus is currently the cheapest of the two, with an introductory offer that’ll set you back $99 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $119 per month once this discount ends.

However, if you join Optus, you’ll need to stay with the provider for 36 months or incur a modem cost. If you do leave early, then you’ll pay $7 per month for each remaining month in the plan (to a total cost of $252). This modem cost can be avoided if you cancel within the first month of your connection.

With Superloop, you’ll pay $99.95 per month for the first six months, and then $119.95 per month thereafter. Superloop’s NBN 250 plan is a hair more expensive – both discounted and at full price – but has no modem costs attached and is contract-free, so you can leave anytime you like.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan If you’ve got an FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

If you’re looking for a congestion-free NBN 100 plan, the internet providers that are currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps include Dodo, Exetel, SpinTel, Telstra and Optus.

Dodo has the cheapest NBN plan of the pack, where you’ll pay $63.95 per month for the first six months and then $85 per month after this deal ends.

Up next is Exetel, where you’ll pay $68.95 per month for the first six months if you’re a new customer. Once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $84.95 per month.

SpinTel is a hair more expensive than Exetel at $69 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter.

Both Optus and Telstra are much more expensive than these two plans – both when discounted and at full price. Optus is offering the first six months of your NBN 100 connection for $89 per month, before increasing to $99 per month.

If you cancel your Optus plan after your first month and before you’ve been connected for 36 months, you’ll incur a modem fee that’ll cost you $7 per month for each remaining month in the plan (to a total cost of $252).

Telstra is offering a similar deal, where you’ll pay $100 per month for the first six months and then $110 per month thereafter. Telstra’s plan also includes three months of Telstra Device Security, two months of Binge Standard, three months of Apple TV+, four months of Spotify Premium and 12 months of Kayo Basic.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

When it comes to NBN 50 plans, it’s harder to find a provider that isn’t reporting typical speeds of 50Mbps during peak hours. If you do manage to come across one, you’re better off avoiding them.

Your best choice for a fast NBN 50 plan that’ll also save you some money is SpinTel. The provider is currently offering a deal where you’ll pay $54 per month for the first six months. After this discount period, you’ll pay $64.95 per month, which is one of the cheapest monthly prices of any NBN 50 plan.

Other options also include Dodo and Exetel, which are offering introductory NBN 50 plans for $53.85 per month and $53.95 per month, respectively. These prices last for the first six months of each connection, before increasing to $75 per month and $74.95 per month once the discount ends.

If you want to keep your monthly internet bill under $70, then Tangerine will set you back $54.90 per month for the first six months, and then $69.90 per month after the discount period ends.

This article has been updated since its original publication.