Forspoken’s Final Boss Fight Leaks Online Just 24 Hours Ahead Of Launch

With only 13 hours left before launch (at the time of writing), a video of the final boss fight from Square Enix’s isekai fantasy RPG Forspoken has already leaked online. Developer Luminous Productions has been busy getting the footage pulled in the hours since it first appeared on YouTube. The leak appeared over the weekend and steadily gained traction online until Luminous began issuing takedowns this morning.

As spotted by Xputer, the video runs for around 20 minutes and first appeared on a small YouTube channel called “電擊屋Taiwan Game Show.” How a channel with just 2600 subscribers came upon this sensitive footage is currently the subject of much discussion among fans eagerly awaiting the game on social media. It follows word on Friday that a very small pool of outlets and creators have been given access to Forspoken code ahead of its review embargo tonight.

Little about the origins of the leak, nor the details surrounding the footage it depicts, are known. Not only are the leak’s origins unknown, but we don’t even know which platform it was captured on.

I won’t go into detail on what is included in the final boss fight, in case you’re looking forward to the game and don’t want it spoiled. What I can say is that at one point, Freya calls the boss a gaslighting piece of shit, something I say to Elden Ring bosses when I misread their telegraphs.

Despite Luminous and Square’s best efforts to get it removed with DCMA takedown requests, it is nevertheless spreading across social media like wildfire. Those of you that don’t mind seeing the video shouldn’t have to look terribly hard to find it.

Forspoken launches on PlayStation 5 tomorrow, January 24th. It launches on PC via Steam the day after, January 25.