Free On The Epic Games Store: Kerbal Space Program And Shadow Tactics DLC

Published 31 mins ago: January 6, 2023 at 9:40 am
Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next.

The Christmas giveaways are now behind us and we’re back to the regular weekly format. What’s up first for 2023?

This week, it’s Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun — Aiko’s Choice. Both will be available free from today until January 13th, 2023, at 3:00 am AEDT.

This piece is updated weekly.

Kerbal Space Program

At just over six years old, it’s entirely possible that you have Kerbal Space Program in your library already. If not, welcome to one of the most absurd engineering sims ever made. You are now in charge of the space program for an ambitious race of Little Guys called Kerbals. Construct a rocket and fling it into the sky, where your Kerbals will expire or prosper depending on fate (and your judo grip on thermodynamics). Don’t be fooled by the Kerbals — this is a hard physics sim that requires occasional back-of-the-serviette maths to guarantee success.

There’s also a sequel coming out this year, in case you hadn’t heard about that.

 

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice

You might be saying, David, wasn’t Shadow Tactics free on Epic only recently? Like literally only a month or so ago? You are correct, attentive reader, it was only recently in the rotation. This, however, is not the Shadow Tactics base game. This is Aiko’s Choice, the standalone expansion for Shadow Tactics. Basically, if you grabbed Shadow Tactics while it was free and enjoyed yourself, you can now have more of it for free.

And the next free game on Epic is…

Up next week: First Class Trouble, a multiplayer party game in which players must work together to survive a disaster in progress. More on that next Friday. See you then.

And that’s all for today! You can grab today’s title at the Epic Games Store right over here. Will you be grabbing today’s title? Have you played it before? Give us your thoughts in the comments down below.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia.

