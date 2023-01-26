Free On The Epic Games Store: Hell Is Others And Adios

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next. So: what’s coming up this week?

This piece is updated weekly.

Adios

Don’t be fooled by the rudimentary visuals. Adios is a powerful adventure game “about sticking to a complicated decision.” You play as a rural pig farmer who, from time to time, lets the mob dispose of bodies by feeding them to your pigs. And you decide, as is your want, that you’d prefer they stop doing this. No more bodies for the pigs. Moments after making this decision, a friend, a hitman also in the mob’s employ, arrives on your doorstep with an assistant in tow, ready to dispose of another body. You ball up your courage and tell him you’re out.

Naturally, your friend would rather you didn’t pull the pin. And so, the game properly begins. You’ll spend the day together, carrying out various tasks and chores with the man who is bound to kill you if he can’t talk you down from the ledge. In the end, what will you decide to do?

Hell Is Others

Hell Is Others is a top-down survival shooter in the vein of Hotline Miami, about a man named Adam Smithson and his bonsai that demands blood. To keep the plant alive, Adam must descend from his apartment above Century City and battle back the darkness on the city streets as he hunts for resources. One for fans of the macabre and neo-noir fiction, Hell Is Others is a game that always wants you feeling just a little bit uncomfortable. Get out there and survive the night.

And the next free game on Epic is…

Up next week: Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters. More on those next Friday. See you then.

And that's all for today! You can grab today's title at the Epic Games Store right over here.