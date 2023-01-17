‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Fuck: Witcher 3 Mod Replaces Geralt With A Lifelike Henry Cavill

David Smith

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: January 17, 2023 at 1:29 pm -
Filed to:cd projekt red
henry cavillmodsnetflixPcpc gamingthe witcherthe witcher 3
Image: Draiamond, kira5z, rdantas71 on NexusMods

A dedicated group of modders has created a detailed character skin for The Witcher 3 that replaces the game’s Geralt model with a lifelike recreation of Henry Cavill’s take on the character.

The mod is called Netflix Henry Cavill V6 NEXTGEN, a title that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. The results, however, speak for themselves. Observe:

Image: Draiamond, kira5z, rdantas71 on NexusMods

The mod was created by NexusMods users Draiamond, kira5z, and rdantas71. Draiamond is the project lead and is responsible for the model and its textures. Kira5z handles bug testing, recolouring and reshading. Rdantas71 also helps bug test and implemented new shaving textures so players can put whatever facial hair they like on their Henry Geralt. Detail was the name of the game, with the project’s notes stating:

“This mod was made taking into account every detail of Henry Cavill, analyzing numerous photos and even using Facescan.”

The result is a model of Cavill that bears an uncanny resemblance to the actor. The real tell will be how it looks when animated and speaking with Doug Cockle’s gravelly voice — and I confess, I haven’t had a chance to reinstall the game and try the mod to check. On top of the Henry model, there’s also armour from the Netflix series to go along with it. You can pick up the armour from Season 1 or Season 2, depending on which you prefer. You can also add a number of new hairstyles for Geralt that mirror Cavill’s from the series.

Image: Draiamond, kira5z, rdantas71 on NexusMods

This is in addition to the official armour and items recently added to The Witcher 3 designed to look like gear from the show.

You can grab the Henry Cavill mod for The Witcher 3, and all its attendant mods, over at its NexusMods page.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

