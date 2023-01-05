Gran Turismo 7 Is Adding PSVR 2 Support In A Free Update

Gran Turismo 7 is getting a free update, timed to coincide with the launch of the PSVR 2. The update will add full VR support to the game for the first time.

For most VR owners, another VR driving game won’t be much to write home about. They’re a dime a dozen on other VR platforms and are one of the most common experiences one can have in a headset. But for early adopters of the PSVR 2, it will be a bit of a get. Its driving model is considered excellent by all but the pickiest of sim racers and is already at its best when played in first-person. Putting the player in the driver’s seat, in the cabin of the car, as its best-in-class sound design and force feedback thrash around them, is a natural fit for VR. It’s a no-brainer and if we’re honest, most of us probably saw this announcement coming a mile off.

Gran Turismo 7 has had its problems since launch — a frugal in-game economy designed to funnel players into microtransactions, chief among them — but no one has ever accused it of being an ugly game. Indeed, it is one of the PlayStation 5’s most beautiful visual showrooms, turning on all the graphical bells and whistles to show players what the system can achieve.

Obviously, it won’t look quite as nice in a VR headset, but we still expect it to look pretty good.

The PlayStation 5 is now pushing up towards 30 titles in its library for launch or shortly after. The headset itself launches on February 22, 2023. A reminder: it is pretty expensive, especially if you want to pick up the Horizon: Forbidden West bundle. Thankfully, if you already own Gran Turismo 7, the PSVR 2 update will be free of charge so that might help you save a buck.