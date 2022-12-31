Happy New Year From Kotaku Australia

Happy New Year, folks!

For Ruby and I, making it to 2023 is a bit of a milestone. With just over a year of Kotaku Australia under our belts, we hope you’ve enjoyed the things we’ve doing with the place. That we’re still here means we’re doing something right, and we’ve worked hard in 2022 to do right by you, our readers. We’ve got bigger plans for 2023, with quite a few surprises ahead, and we’ll reveal those in due course. We’re having a real good time, and we hope you are too.

Based on the header Ruby drew for this piece, it may seem like we’ve both had a big night on New Year’s. The truth is that Ruby doesn’t drink (and so will be fine), and I am very old, meaning I was probably in bed by the time the fireworks kicked off.

So, 2023. May the year ahead be fruitful and positive for us all, and may Silksong finally get a release date. In a time of widespread political and economic uncertainty, may we all find this year easier to navigate than the last.

In the short term, we’ve got a lot of games launching across the next three months, so the year is set to start with the bang that precedes a jump scare. January’s release calendar doesn’t really kick off until the back half of the month, with One Piece Odyssey arriving on the 13th, Forspoken on the 24th, and (secondary jump scare) Dead Space arriving on the 27th.

This heralds a barrage throughout February — Hogwarts Legacy, Wanted: Dead, Wild Hearts, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Atomic Heart, Company of Heroes 3, Octopath Traveler 2, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Scars Above AND the PlayStation VR 2 all arrive within days of each other.

Then, it’s on to an only slightly less stacked March — Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Skull & Bones, Mato Anomalies, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Bayonetta Origins, Resident Evil 4 all headline the month.

So strap in. There are a lot of games to get through in the coming quarter, and we hope you’ll join us as we attempt to get through them all together.

Drop your 2023 resolutions in the comments below! I want to hear your goals for the year ahead!