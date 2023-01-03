Here’s Every Video Game Release Date For 2023

I have awoken from my sliced ham and prosecco-induced holiday slumber and am ready to acknowledge (with only a little bit of a tremor) that we are in a new year. New year, new me? No. Spiral ham and prosecco remind me that it’s ok for some things to always remain the same. New year, new set of video game release dates? You bet.

Last year’s game announcements helped me collect an ocean’s worth of dates and titles to share in a comprehensive list, but since we are so early into 2023 — and more eternally, because even careful plans get delayed — you’ll notice that some exact dates or titles are missing, or even might end up changing.

This list will get refreshed as we get deeper into the year and learn more exact dates and I learn more about iPads, as a separate side project. Studios can email me with announcements at abardhan@kotaku.com for potential inclusion in this list, too. In the meantime, here’s every game you have to look forward to in 2023.

What games are coming out in 2023?

A lot.

January

Scrap Riders — January 9 (PC, Switch)

Fears to Fathom — January 9 (PC)

Glimmer in Mirror — January 10 (PC)

Children of Silentown — January 11 (PC)

Drago Noka — January 11 (PC)

GROSS — January 11 (PC)

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot — January 13 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

One Piece Odyssey — January 13 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

A Space for the Unbound — January 19 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Persona 4 Golden — January 19 (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Colossal Cave — January 19 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable — January 19 (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Fire Emblem Engage — January 20 (Switch)

Monster Hunter Rise — January 20 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Forspoken — January 24 (PS5, PC)

OddBallers — January 26 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Amazon Luna)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life — January 26 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Dead Space — January 27 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition — January 31 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Inkulinati — January 31 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Mac)

Raiden 4 x Mikado Remix — January 31 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Season: A Letter to the Future — January 31 (PS4, PS5, PC)

Birth — January TBA (PC)

February

Cuddly Forest Friends — February 2 (Switch)

Deliver Us Mars — February 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Hogwarts Legacy — February 10 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Blanc — February 14 (Switch, PC)

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line — February 16 (Switch, PC)

Tales of Symphonia Remastered — February 17 (Switch)

Wild Hearts — February 17 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Atomic Heart — February 21 (Atomic Heart, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! — February 21 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Digimon World: Next Order — February 22 (Switch, PC)

Horizon Call of the Mountain — February 22 (PSVR2)

Resident Evil Village — February 22 (PSVR2)

Blood Bowl 3 — February 23 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Company of Heroes 3 — February 23 (PC)

Sons of the Forest — February 23 (PC)

Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe — February 24 (Switch)

Octopath Traveller 2 — February 24 (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC)

Destiny 2: Lightfall — February 28 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Scars Above — February 28 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

March

The Last of Us Part 1 — March 3 (PC)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty — March 3 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories — March 7 (PC)

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse — March 9 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Skull and Bones — March 9 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon — March 17 (Switch)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — March 17 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Have a Nice Death — March 22 (Switch, PC)

Resident Evil 4 — March 24 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Bat Boy — March 30 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Chicken Journey — March TBA (PC)

Highwater — March TBA (PC)

April

Meet Your Maker — April 4 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection — April 14 (PS4, Switch, PC)

Star Trek: Resurgence — April 15 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

God of Rock — April 18 (PC)

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores — April 19 (PS5)

Afterimage — April 25 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Roots of Pacha — April 25 (PC)

Dead Island 2 — April 28 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Mail Time — April TBA (Switch, PC)

May

Midautumn — May 9 (PC)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — May 12 (Switch)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — May 26 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

June

Esophaguys — June 1 (PC)

Street Fighter VI — June 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Diablo IV — June 6 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Final Fantasy XVI — June 22 (PS5)

TBA 2023

Alan Wake II (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Aliens: Dark Descent (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Amnesia: The Bunker (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Ark 2 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Armoured Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Amazon Luna)

Atlas Fallen (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandors (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC)

Blazing Strike (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC)

Blue Protocol (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

BOSSGAME: The Final Boss Is My Heart (PC)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Death Stranding 2 (PS5)

Decarnation (PC)

Disney Illusion Island (Switch)

Disney Speedstorm (Switch, PC)

Dune: Awakening (PC)

Earthblade (PC, TBA)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)

Forza Motorsport (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Gord (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Gunbrella (Switch, PC)

Hades II (PC, TBA)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Hollow Knight Silksong (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux)

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Hyenas (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Hyper Light Breaker (PC)

Infinity Nikki (PS4, PS5, PC, iOS, Android)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Layers of Fear (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Lies of P (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

The Lords of the Fallen (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Minecraft Legends (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Nightingale (PC)

Palworld (PC)

Pikmin 4 (Switch)

Planet of Lana (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Pupperazzi (Switch)

Redfall (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Remnant II (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Risk of Rain Returns (Switch, PC)

RoboCop: Rogue City (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

SCHiM (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Sea of Stars (PS4, PS5, PC)

Starfield (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Tekken 8 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Thirsty Suitors (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Tron Identity (PC)

V Rising (PC)

Valheim (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Venba (Switch, PC)

Where Winds Meet (PC)

Witchfire (PC)

What are you most looking forward to playing this year?