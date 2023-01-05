Here Is A Giant List Of Games PlayStation Just Added To Its Already Massive January Sale

The PlayStation Store January Sale was already pretty big. However, it seems Sony was not content with ‘pretty big,’ adding over a thousand new games and DLC packs to the sale overnight, and taking the sale’s size rating up to ‘holy shit’.
I’m not kidding when I say they added thousands of games and DLC packs. They added so many new items to the sale that even the PlayStation Blog was like “We are physically incapable of posting them all, but here’s an extensive list of some of the good ones.” I have taken the liberty of reposting that giant list below. Am I going to link everything included in the list to the PlayStation Store? Ordinarily, I would, but there are just too many games. If I started linking them now, I’d still be at it come 5 pm tonight. If you spot a game you’re keen on, head to the PlayStation Store here and type it into the search bar. I wish I could make it easier for you than that, but it would literally take me all day.
Some of the standout additions, however, include A Plague Tale: Requiem, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, like three different Guilty Gear games, and an even bigger collection of Jackbox gear. Scroll down, take a look. Find yourself a deal.
This piece is over 5000 words. PlayStation, what the hell.
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- 112th Seed
- 20 Bunnies
- 36 Fragments of Midnight
- 41 Hours
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- 6Souls
- 7 Days of Rose
- 7 Days to Die
- 890B
- A Fisherman’s Tale – Deluxe Edition
- A Frog’s Job
- A HERO AND A GARDEN
- A Knight’s Quest
- A Little Lily Princess PS4 & PS5
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Street Cat’s Tale
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu
- A Way Out
- A YEAR OF SPRINGS
- Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition
- ACA NEOGEO Aero Fighters 2
- ACA NEOGEO Burning Fight
- ACA NEOGEO Metal Slug 4
- Accel World VS Sword Art Online
- Access Denied
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Edition
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics
- Action Henk
- Adr1ft
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Aeon Must Die!
- AER: Memories of Old
- Agatha Christie – Young Poirot
- Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
- AI: The Somnium Files
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Albedo: Eyes from Outer Space
- Alekhine’s Gun
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Focus)
- American Fugitive
- Among Us
- Ancestors Legacy
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- Angels with Scaly Wings PS4 & PS5
- Angry Alligator
- Anna’s Quest
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust PS4 & PS5
- Anthem
- AO Tennis 2
- Apple Slash
- Aquadine
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- Aragami
- Aragami: Shadow Edition
- Arc of Alchemist
- Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug
- Arcade Game Series: Galaga
- Arenas Of Tanks
- Arizona Sunshine® – Deluxe Edition
- Arkanoid Eternal Battle
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Asdivine Dios
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Assault Gunners HD Edition
- Assault Gunners HD Edition – Complete Set
- Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Assetto Corsa Competizione PS5
- Astalon: Tears Of The Earth
- Asterix & Obelix – Slap Them All!
- Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir
- Asterix & Obelix XXXL – PS5
- Asterix & Obelix XXXL : The Ram From Hibernia
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Astroneer
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Ultimate Edition
- Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Ultimate Edition
- Atomicrops
- Atomicrops: Reap What You Bundle
- Attack of Toy Tanks
- A.O.T. 2
- A.O.T. 2: Deluxe Edition
- A.O.T. 2: Final Battle
- ATV Drift & Tricks
- Autonauts
- Autumn’s Journey
- Aven Colony
- Avenging Spirit
- Ayo the Clown
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Back Again
- Back in 1995
- Backbone
- Bad North
- Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies PS4 & PS5
- Balancelot
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions
- Ball laB
- Barry the Bunny
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Classic Edition
- Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Battle Brothers – Complete Edition
- Battlefield 1 – Revolution
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition
- Battlefield 4: Premium Edition
- Battlefield Hardline – Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition
- Bayonetta
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
- Beast Quest
- Beholder 2
- Beholder – Complete Edition
- Ben 10
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
- The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Bird Game +
- Birthday of Midnight
- Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!
- Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights
- Black the Fall
- Blackberry Honey
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
- Blair Witch VR Deluxe Edition
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Special Edition Bundle
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers
- Blightbound
- Blind Men Bundle
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
- Bloodborne
- BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites
- Bomber Crew
- Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition
- Bone Marrow
- Bones of Halloween
- Bonkies
- Bonkies – Bananas Bundle
- Book of Demons
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Bouncy Bullets
- Bounty Battle
- Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion
- Bravo Team
- Breakneck City
- Bright Memory: Infinite （本編）
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Buildings Have Feelings Too!
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- BUTCHER
- Butcher – Special Edition Bundle
- C14 Dating PS4 & PS5
- Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy
- Call of Cthulhu
- Call of The Sea
- Candle: The Power of the Flame
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Carnival Games
- Carnival Games VR
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Castle Formers
- Castle Pals
- Casual Challenge Players’ Club
- Cat Quest
- Cat Quest II
- Catherine: Full Body
- Catmaze
- Cave Bad
- Chaos on Deponia
- Chaos;Child
- Chariot
- Chefy-Chef
- Chess Ultra
- Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5
- Chorus
- Cinders
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
- Citizens of Earth
- Citizens of Space
- Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space
- Clash Force
- Clone Drone In The Danger Zone
- Cloudpunk
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
- Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~
- Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~
- Conan Chop Chop
- Concept Destruction PS4 & PS5
- Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Control
- Cooking Simulator
- Corpse Party
- Cosmos Bit
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Crimson Spires
- CrossKrush PS4 & PS5
- Crown Trick
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Digital Only)
- Crystar
- Cultist Edition
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse (Episode 1)
- Daggerhood
- Dakar Desert Rally
- Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe Edition
- Dandara
- Dandy & Randy DX
- Danganronpa 1-2 Reload
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Darkwood
- Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation
- Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition
- DC League of Super Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead Island: Retro Revenge
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Dead or School
- Dead Rising – Triple Bundle Pack
- DEADCRAFT
- DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition
- DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition PS5
- DEADCRAFT_PS5
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest 2
- Death end re;Quest 2 Deluxe Bundle
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition – Launch
- DEATHRUN TV
- Death’s Gambit: Afterlife
- Delta Squad
- Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition
- Demon’s Souls
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deponia
- Deponia Doomsday
- Déraciné
- Descenders
- Desperados III: Digital Deluxe
- Destroy All Humans 2! – Reprobed: Dressed to Skill Edition
- Destruction AllStars
- Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition
- Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Devious Dungeon
- Devious Dungeon 2
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- DiRT Rally 2.0: Game of the Year Edition
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Disintegration
- Disney Classic Games: ‘Aladdin’ and ‘The Lion King’
- DISTRAINT 2
- Distraint: Deluxe Edition
- Divination
- DmC: Devil May Cry – Definitive Edition
- Dojoran PS4 & PS5
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- Don’t Touch this Button!
- Donuts’n’Justice PS4 & PS5
- DOOM 3: VR Edition
- DOOM VFR
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS
- Downwell
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Ball the Breakers Special Edition
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Star Varnir
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
- Dreaming Sarah PS4 & PS5
- DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
- Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover
- Duck Souls+
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Dungeon Slime Collection
- Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection
- Dusk Diver
- Dusk Diver 2
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5 LV
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS5
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS5 LV
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS Deluxe Edition
- Edge of Eternity
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising PS5
- ELEX
- Embr
- Enter the Gungeon
- Epic Chef
- Escape Game Fort Boyard
- Escape Game Fort Boyard – New Edition
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- Evergate
- Evertried Full Game
- Everybody’s Golf
- Everybody’s Golf VR
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
- Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Exit the Gungeon
- Extreme Exorcism
- FAR: Changing Tides
- FAR CRY 3: BLOOD DRAGON CLASSIC EDITION
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
- Farmer’s Dynasty
- Farpoint
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
- Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star
- Fate/EXTELLA Link
- Fate/EXTELLA Link – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Felix The Reaper
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Final Fantasy IX – Digital Edition
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Firewatch & Dynamic Theme Bundle
- Fishing: North Atlantic
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lough Kerr + Talon Fishery
- Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
- Flashback
- Football Game Bundle
- For Honor
- For The King
- FORECLOSED
- Fort Boyard
- Fort Boyard 2022 – PS4
- Fort Boyard 2022 – PS5
- Fort Triumph
- Four Sided Fantasy
- FoxyLand
- FoxyLand 2
- Freddy Spaghetti PS4 & PS5
- Freezer Pops
- FullBlast
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
- Gabbuchi
- Gal*Gun 2
- Gal*Gun 2: Complete Edition
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace – Game Unlock
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace: Complete Edition
- Gale of Windoria
- Ganbare! Super Strikers
- Gang Beasts
- Gardener’s Path
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing
- Garfield Lasagna Party – PS4
- Garfield Lasagna Party – PS5
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Ultimate Edition
- Generation Zero ® – Base Warfare Starter Bundle
- Genesis Alpha One
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- Ghostrunner
- Ghostrunner PS5
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition
- Gigantosaurus: The Game
- Gleylancer
- GLO
- Goat Simulator
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY
- God Damn The Garden
- God Eater 2 Rage Burst
- God of War
- God’s Trigger
- Gods Will Fall
- Gold Rush: The Game
- GoNNER
- GONNER 2
- GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle
- Goosebumps: The Game
- GORN
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
- GTAO Standalone PS5
- GTAV Cross Gen Bundle
- Gravel
- Gravel – Special Edition
- Gravity Duck
- Greedfall
- GRID Legends – Deluxe Edition
- Griftlands
- Gris
- Guard Duty
- Guilty Gear
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator-
- Gundam Versus
- Gungrave VR
- Gungrave VR U.N
- Gungrave VR: Loaded Coffin Edition
- Gunlord X
- Gutwhale PS4 & PS5
- Gynoug
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
- Haven
- Heal: Console Edition PS4 & PS5
- Hellbreachers PS4 & PS5
- HellGunner
- Hello Neighbor
- Hentai vs. Evil PS4 & PS5
- Heroland
- Himno
- Hob
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends
- HoPiKo
- Horse Tales
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Game of the Year Edition
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to take off your Mask Remastered
- Hue
- Human: Fall Flat
- Huntdown
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hustle Kings VR
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- I Am The Hero
- I and Me
- I Hate Running Backwards
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (VR Version)
- Immortus Temporus
- Inertial Drift
- Infestor PS4 & PS5
- Injustice 2
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
- InkSplosion
- Insomnis
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
- Intruders: Hide and Seek
- Invisible, Inc. Console Edition
- Irish Cob DLC – Horse Tales – Emerald Valley
- Iro Hero
- Iron Snout
- Ironcast
- Ironcast: Complete Collection
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate
- HAZELIGHT BUNDLE
- Jack N’ Jill DX
- Japanese Rail Sim: Journey to Kyoto
- Jisei: The First Case HD
- Job Simulator
- JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party
- JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE ALL-STAR BATTLE R DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Judgment
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Jump King
- Jump Stars
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
- Just Dance 2022 – Deluxe Edition
- Just Die Already
- Just Ignore Them – Crossbuy Bundle
- Just Shapes & Beats
- Just Shapes & Beats – Mega Bundle
- Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief
- Kandagawa Jet Girls
- Kandagawa Jet Girls — Digital Deluxe Edition
- Kansei: The Second Turn HD
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition
- Kid Ball Adventure
- Kill la Kill – IF
- Killing Floor 2
- Kinduo
- King of Seas
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom Treasury Collection
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom Two Crowns: Jarl Edition
- Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition
- Kitaria Fables
- Kitaria Fables: Deluxe Edition – Bundle
- Klang 2
- Knightin’+
- Koh-Lanta
- L.O.L Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL™
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Layers of Fear VR
- Legend of the Tetrarchs
- LEGO® Builder’s Journey
- LEGO DC Heroes & Villains Bundle
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Galactic Edition
- LEGO The Incredibles
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Saga
- Lethal VR
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – OST Combo
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
- Liftoff: Drone Racing
- Liftoff: Drone Racing Deluxe Edition
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
- Livelock
- Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
- Long Live The Queen
- Loot Hero DX
- Lornsword Winter Chronicle
- Lost in Random
- Lost in Random PS5
- LoveChoice
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol
- Lumines Remastered
- Machi Knights: Blood Bagos
- Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
- Madden NFL 23 – All Madden Edition
- Made in Abyss
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Maggie the Magnet
- MAGLAM LORD／マグラムロード
- MAGLAM LORD／マグラムロード デラックスエディション
- Manual Samuel
- Many Faces
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Martha Is Dead Ultimate Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Bundle
- PS5 ONLY Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital + Edition
- PS5 ONLY Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition
- PS5 ONLY Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
- Mary Skelter Finale Deluxe Edition
- Maskmaker
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
- Mastho is Together
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships
- Rockstar Games PS2 Classics Bundle
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- MediEvil
- MediEvil – Digital Deluxe Edition
- MEGALAN 11
- Mekabolt
- METAGAL
- Metal: Hellsinger (PS4)
- Metal: Hellsinger (PS5)
- METAL MAX Xeno Reborn
- METAL MAX Xeno Reborn PQ Digital Deluxe
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug Anthology
- Metal Slug XX
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD
- MeteoHeroes
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask
- Shadow of Mordor GOTY + Shadow of War Definitive Edition
- Mighty No. 9
- Milo’s Quest
- Mina & Michi
- Minit
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Ultimate Edition
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON
- Mochi Mochi Boy
- MONARK Digital Deluxe Edition
- Monkey King: Hero is Back – Hero Edition
- [BUNDLE] Monopoly Madness and Monopoly Plus
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 PS4 & PS5
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition PS4 & PS5
- Monster Harvest
- Monster Hunter: World
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Monster Truck Championship
- Moons of Madness
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition
- More Dark
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mosaic
- Mosaic 1% Edition
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Moto Racer 4
- Moto Roader MC
- MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5
- Murder Mystery Machine
- Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Big Sister
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
- MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure
- My Little Riding Champion
- My Universe – Cooking Star Restaurant
- My Universe – Doctors & Nurses
- My Universe – Fashion Boutique
- My Universe – My Eco Farm
- My Universe – Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs
- My Universe – Puppies & Kittens
- My Universe – School Teacher
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 2
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- NASCAR 21: Ignition – Champions Edition
- NASCAR Heat 4
- NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Edition
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Digital Deluxe Belgium Edition
- Digital Deluxe Edition
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- EA Family Bundle
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Rivals – Complete Edition
- Need for Speed Unbound (PS5)
- NEKOPARA Vol. 1
- NEKOPARA Vol. 2
- NEKOPARA Vol. 3
- NEKOPARA Vol. 4
- Neon Junctions
- Neptunia ReVerse
- Neptunia Virtual Stars
- Neptunia Virtual Stars – Deluxe Set
- Neptunia Virtual Stars – Special Edition
- Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- New Gundam Breaker
- Nexomon
- Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection
- Nexomon: Extinction
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
- Nicole
- Night Lights
- Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- The Nioh Collection
- Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
- No Heroes Allowed! VR
- No More Heroes 3
- No More Heroes 3 Deluxe Edition
- No More Heroes 3 Deluxe Edition PS5
- No More Heroes 3 PS5
- NORCO
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2
- Nova-111
- Nowhere Prophet
- Null Drifter
- Observation
- OCTAHEDRON
- Abe’s Oddysee (PS1 Emulation)
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
- Of Bird and Cage
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto
- Okami HD
- OlliOlli World – Rad Edition
- OMNO
- Neversong
- One Hand Clapping
- One More Dungeon
- One Night Stand
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
- One Piece: World Seeker
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party
- OneShot: World Machine Edition
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Othercide
- Our World Is Ended
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Overcooked! Holiday Bundle
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
- OVERPASS Deluxe Edition
- Overruled!
- PAC-MAN 256
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
- Paladins Gold Edition
- Paladins Starter Edition
- Parasite Pack
- Party Panic
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Patapon Remastered
- Paw Patrol: Grand Prix
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Bundle
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
- Penarium Unlock
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection
- Pile Up
- Pinkman+ PS4 & PS5
- Pity Pit
- PixelJunk Monsters 2
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Deluxe Edition
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition
- Port Royale 4
- Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition
- Portal Knights
- Potion Permit
- Potion Permit: Deluxe Edition
- PowerSlave Exhumed
- Praetorians – HD Remaster
- PRAEY FOR THE GODS
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Prehistoric Dude
- Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire Green + Blue Bundle
- Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS
- Prison Architect: PlayStation 4 Edition
- Pro Fishing Simulator
- Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
- Project Starship
- Project Warlock
- Project Warlock: Fully Loaded
- Pumped BMX +
- Punch Line
- Pure Chess – Complete Bundle
- Pure Farming 2018 – Deluxe Edition
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool Snooker Bundle
- Pure Pool™
- Puyo Puyo Champions
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5
- Queeny Army
- Quest for Infamy
- Quintus and the Absent Truth
- Rabisco+ PS4 & PS5
- Race with Ryan
- Radio Squid
- RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
- Rage Among the Stars
- Raging Loop
- Railway Empire
- Rainbow Skies + Rainbow Moon Mega RPG Bundle
- Random Heroes: Gold Edition
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ravensword: Shadowlands
- Ravva and the Cyclops Curse
- Rayman Legends
- Realm Royale – Bass Drop Bundle
- Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
- Red Bow
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Red Death
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle
- Deluxe Edition
- Redout2
- Reed 2
- Reflection Of Mine
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition OST Combo
- Relicta
- REMOTE LIFE
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Research and Destroy (Product version)
- Return To Monkey Island
- Returnal
- Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dein erstes Pferd: Die Reitschule
- Réussir : Galops
- Rez Infinite
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne
- Rick Henderson
- RIDE 4
- RIDE 4 – Special Edition
- Riders Republic – Deluxe Edition
- Riders Republic – Ultimate Edition
- Rift Racoon PS4 & PS5
- RiMS Racing – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- RIOT – Civil Unrest
- Rise of the Third Power
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
- Risk of Rain 2
- Road of Death
- Roar of Revenge
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE
- Robozarro
- Rogue Lords
- Roguebook – Deluxe Edition
- RogueCube
- Ronin
- Roommates
- Root Film
- Root Letter
- Root Letter: Last Answer
- Royal Frontier
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright
- RPGolf Legends
- Rubber Bandits
- Rubber Bandits Supporter Bundle
- Rugby 22
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™
- Ruiner
- Ruinverse
- Rule No.1
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- RUNOUT
- Rush Rover Bundle
- Ryan’s Rescue Squad
- Sable
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- Platinum Edition
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Salt and Sanctuary
- Samurai Shodown
- Samurai Shodown: Deluxe Edition
- SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- Samurai Shodown VI
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Save Room
- SBK™22 PS4 & PS5
- SG/ZH: School Girl Zombie Hunter
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition
- ScourgeBringer
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE
- Sea of Solitude
- Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal
- Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal – Shinobi Rivals Edition
- Senran Kagura: Estival Versus
- Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash
- Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – Sexy Soaker Limited Edition
- Serial Cleaner
- Serious Sam Collection
- Serious Sam 4
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
- Session: Deluxe Edition
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Shadow of Loot Box
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Game Unlock
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadow Warrior 2
- The Shadow Warrior Collection
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shady Part of Me
- Sheltered
- Shenmue III
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One OST
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One PS4
- Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
- SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair
- Civilization VI Anthology
- Civilization VI Platinum Edition
- Sifu Deluxe Edition
- Sifu Standard Edition
- Silence
- Sine Mora EX
- Sinuca Attack
- The Sisters – Party of the Year
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore
- SKYHILL Sky Whale Mount Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Skyworld
- Slaycation Paradise
- Slide Stars
- Slime Rancher
- Slime’s Journey
- Smelter
- Smoke and Sacrifice
- Smurfs Mission Vileaf
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Unlimited Edition
- SGWC2 COMPLETE EDITION
- SGWC2 SGWC1 BUNDLE
- Snooker 19
- Snooker 19: Gold Edition
- SnowRunner [NEW BUNDLE]
- Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition
- Solitaire
- Solo: Islands of the Heart
- SolSeraph
- SONG OF HORROR
- Song of Memories
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
- Sonic Forces
- Sonic Mania
- Soul Hackers 2
- Soulcalibur VI
- Soulstice
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Spacebase Startopia – Extended Edition – PS4 & PS5
- Spacebase Startopia – PS4 & PS5
- Sparklite
- Speed 3: Grand Prix
- SpellForce III Reforced
- Spelunky 2
- Spirit Hunter: NG
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- Squad Killer
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
- Star Renegades
- Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova
- Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars™ Pinball VR
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
- State of Mind
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
- Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark – Ultimate Edition
- Steep
- Steins;Gate 0
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Stick It to The Man
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- Stories Untold
- STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town
- STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town
- STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town + Expansion Pass Set
- Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands
- Strawberry Vinegar
- Street Fighter V
- Street Outlaws: The List
- Street Power Football
- Stunt Kite Masters VR
- Stunt Kite Party
- Subject 13
- Sublevel Zero Redux
- Succubus With Guns
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Sumatra: Fate of Yandi PS4 & PS5
- Sun Wukong vs Robot
- Super Destronaut DX-2
- Super Destronaut: Land Wars Bundle
- Super Jagger Bomb
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- Super Neptunia RPG
- Super Onion Boy 2
- Super Star Wars
- Super Sunny Island
- Super Weekend Mode
- Super Wiloo Demake
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE
- SUPERLIMINAL
- Super Street: The Game
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Swordsman VR
- Syberia – The World Before
- Syberia 3
- Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet
- Takorita Meets Fries
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf
- Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tales of Berseria
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tamiku
- Tango Fiesta
- Taxi Chaos
- Team Sonic Racing
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Tekken 7
- TEN
- Tennis World Tour: Roland-Garros Edition
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition
- TerraTech
- Tetraminos
- TETRA’s Escape
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- The Bounty Huntress
- The Caligula Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
- The Count Lucanor
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Dark Eye: Memoria
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Dark Prophecy
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition
- The Escapists 2
- The Eternal Cylinder
- The Forest
- The Forgotten City
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete Trilogy
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0
- The King of Fighters 2000
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- The King of Fighters ’97: Global Match
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
- The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga
- The Language Of Love
- The Last Guardian
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Last Remnant Remastered
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of the Dragonflame Highschool Collection
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
- The Long Journey Home
- The Long Reach
- The Longest Road on Earth
- The Medium Deluxe Edition
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
- The Park
- The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
- The Prince of Landis
- The Psychoduck
- The Quest for Excalibur – Puy du Fou
- The Serpent Rogue
- The Lucid Dreamer Bundle
- The Sinking City OST
- The Sinking City PS5
- The Sinking City Digital Artbook
- The Song Out of Space
- The Spectrum Retreat
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
- The Survivalists
- The Swindle
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
- The TakeOver
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition
- The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
- The Witch’s House MV
- The Wizard and The Slug
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – New England Mountains
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – New England Veteran Cosmetic Pack
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
- Thomas Was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Thunder Paw Bundle
- Thunderflash PS4 & PS5
- Timber Tennis: Versus
- Time on Frog Island
- Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure
- PS5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Mega Party – A Tootuff Adventure
- Toki
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition 2021
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
- Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition
- Tools Up!
- Tools Up! – The Renovation Spree Bundle
- Torchlight II
- Torchlight III
- Tormented Souls
- Tour de France 2022
- Trailmakers
- Trailmakers – Decal Action Pack
- Trailmakers – Decal Expression Pack
- Trailmakers – Hat Pack
- Trailmakers – Skin Pack
- TRAILMAKERS DELUXE EDITION
- Trailmakers Skin Pack 2
- Trailmakers: High Seas Expansion
- Train Life – A Railway Simulator PS4
- Train Life – A Railway Simulator PS5
- Train Sim World® 3: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Transistor
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – Complete Edition
- Trivial Pursuit LIVE!
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil
- Twin Mirror
- Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition
- Two Parsecs from Earth
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD UFC® 4
- Ultra Age
- UltraGoodness 2 PS4 & PS5
- Ultratron
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st]
- Underworld Ascendant
- UNRAILED!
- Unravel Yarny Bundle
- Untitled Goose Game
- Unturned
- Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
- Valkyria Revolution
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION
- Vampyr
- Vanquish
- Vaporum
- Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle
- Vertigo
- Virginia
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main Game ＆TEKKEN 7 DLC Pack
- Virtuous Western PS4 & PS5
- VISAGE
- Voyage
- VR Ping Pong
- VR Ping Pong Pro
- V-Rally 4
- V-Rally 4 – Ultimate Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Complete Collection
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Imperium Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Magnus Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
- Warlock’s Tower
- WARSAW
- Wasteland 3
- Watch Dogs 2
- Way of the Hunter
- We Happy Few – Digital Deluxe Edition
- We Happy Few – Season Pass
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- West of Dead
- West of Dead Path of the Crow Edition
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
- White Day – Ultimate Horror Edition
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – New Edition
- Wildcat Gun Machine
- Wind of Shuriken
- Within the Blade
- Without Escape
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
- Wonder Boy Returns Remix
- World War Z
- WWZ Aftermath
- WWZ Deluxe edition
- World End Syndrome
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
- Worms W.M.D
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game
- Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K22 Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition
- XCOM 2 Collection
- XIII
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Ryu ga Gotoku 5
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yesterday Origins
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Youtubers Life 2
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- Ys: Memories of Celceta – Digital Deluxe
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist – Link Evolution
- Yum Yum Cookstar
- YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
- Yurukill: The Calumniation Games NA/EU
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- 0000+ Bundle
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip
- Zorro The Chronicles
- Z-Warp
