Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets Teeny Tiny Teaser Trailer On ESPN

A live broadcast on ESPN has revealed a brief live-action teaser for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

News on the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 front has been pretty quiet since it’s first trailer was revealed as part of the 2021 PlayStation showcase. Since then, we’ve learned that Insomniac has plans to release the game in Spring 2023, and that’s about it!

But now, as reported by CBR, a second, much shorter teaser trailer has appeared in the wild. This time, it’s from our shores!

According to several reports, a live ESPN broadcast in Australia featured a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 teaser trailer as part of a ‘Live At PS5’ segment. The teaser shows a new reporter speaking to camera reporting on a crime squashed by Spider-Man, with the criminals appearing to be stuck in man-made webs.

Peter Parker’s Spider-Man as well as Miles Morales’ Spider-Man are then seen swinging through building together, away from the scene before the trailer ends and a “PS5 in stock now” message appears on screen.

As of writing, it doesn’t look like the teaser trailer has been released on any PlayStation or Insomniac accounts yet.

LIVE FROM PS5!!! A spider-sighting seems to have occurred in Manhattan… in a brand new LIVE-ACTION PROMO for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!!! This was found during a live ESPN broadcast, showcasing both Peter & Miles web-swinging in full glory! THE MARKETING BEGINS!!! #SpiderManPS5👀🕷️ pic.twitter.com/DXUo2eeaAY — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) January 29, 2023

While it is just an itty-bitty snippet, many in the Spider-Man fanbase believe that this ad is a sign that the promotional wave for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has begun. That means we may see more and more news around the game from this point on!

It also seems like PlayStation is really keen to let people know that the PS5 stock shortages are over with that “In Stock Now” end to the teaser. After all the hubbub of the past few years in terms of anybody trying to get a PS5, it makes sense that they’d want to push it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set for a Spring 2023 release, exclusively on PlayStation 5.