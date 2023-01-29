‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets Teeny Tiny Teaser Trailer On ESPN

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: January 30, 2023 at 9:46 am -
Filed to:insomniac games
marvelmarvels spider manspider-manspider-man 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets Teeny Tiny Teaser Trailer On ESPN
Image: ESPN

A live broadcast on ESPN has revealed a brief live-action teaser for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

News on the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 front has been pretty quiet since it’s first trailer was revealed as part of the 2021 PlayStation showcase. Since then, we’ve learned that Insomniac has plans to release the game in Spring 2023, and that’s about it!

But now, as reported by CBR, a second, much shorter teaser trailer has appeared in the wild. This time, it’s from our shores!

According to several reports, a live ESPN broadcast in Australia featured a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 teaser trailer as part of a ‘Live At PS5’ segment. The teaser shows a new reporter speaking to camera reporting on a crime squashed by Spider-Man, with the criminals appearing to be stuck in man-made webs.

Peter Parker’s Spider-Man as well as Miles Morales’ Spider-Man are then seen swinging through building together, away from the scene before the trailer ends and a “PS5 in stock now” message appears on screen.

As of writing, it doesn’t look like the teaser trailer has been released on any PlayStation or Insomniac accounts yet.

While it is just an itty-bitty snippet, many in the Spider-Man fanbase believe that this ad is a sign that the promotional wave for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has begun. That means we may see more and more news around the game from this point on!

It also seems like PlayStation is really keen to let people know that the PS5 stock shortages are over with that “In Stock Now” end to the teaser. After all the hubbub of the past few years in terms of anybody trying to get a PS5, it makes sense that they’d want to push it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set for a Spring 2023 release, exclusively on PlayStation 5.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.