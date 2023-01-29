Australian Games Industry To Feature In Monday’s National Cultural Policy Announcements

It seems the Australian video games industry will factor into Monday’s National Cultural Policy launch.

The Albanese Government’s new National Cultural Policy will be announced on Monday. The policy’s aim seems to be to revitalise the nation’s arts sector in the wake of COVID-19 (and many years of disinterested LNP governments that viewed the arts as a prime target for cuts). Over time, public funding for the Australian games industry has largely become a matter for state governments to address, some more aggressively than others. The NCP could mark the first major policy spotlight on games at the federal level since the Gillard era.

The news of the industry’s inclusion came from Minister for the Arts Tony Burke, who has been teasing additions to the National Cultural Policy on his Twitter all week.

Two out of three Australians play video games. Gaming is a booming industry worldwide, but Australia is falling behind. On Monday, January 30, I’ll explain what steps we’re taking to support the industry as part of our National Cultural Policy launch. — Tony Burke (@Tony_Burke) January 29, 2023

The existence of a revised National Cultural Policy was revealed in July last year. In an open consultation with the public, Australians were invited to have their say on what they’d like to see the Government do for the arts. The NCP was then formally confirmed and its announcement date set for Monday, January 30th, 2023. At the time of writing, it’s currently Sunday night, but by the time you’re reading this, the 30th is probably today.

At the time of its announcement, Minister Burke outlined the five pillars that will drive its creation:

First Nations first : recognising and respecting the crucial place of these stories at the centre of our arts and culture.

A place for every story : reflecting the diversity of our stories and the contribution of all Australians as the creators of culture.

The centrality of the artist : supporting the artist as worker and celebrating their role as the creators of culture.

Strong institutions : providing support across the spectrum of institutions – funded, philanthropic and commercial – which sustain our arts and culture.

Reaching the audience: ensuring our stories reach the people at home and abroad.

We look forward to seeing how these pillars are reflected in any funding, support, or programs provided for the games industry. We’ll be liveblogging the NCP’s announcement live tomorrow and will bring you all the relevant details as they happen.