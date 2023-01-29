‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
OlliOlli World, Mafia, And A Destiny 2 Expansion Are Going Free On PS Plus In February

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: January 30, 2023 at 8:21 am -
Image: Kotaku Australia

Dealabs’ Billbil-kun has done it again, unveiling the titles that will be available free to PS Plus subscribers in February.

This month’s games include:

  • OlliOlli World (PS5/PS4)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4)
  • Evil Dead: The Game (PS5/PS4)
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PS5, PS4)

This is a fairly ridiculous lineup. It would be worth the cost of an Essential tier sub for OlliOlli World alone. It’s one of the best skateboarding games ever made and one that not enough people played when it launched last year. Mafia: Definitive Edition is a solid remaster of 2K’s beloved crime classic. Evil Dead: The Game is an amusing take on the asynchronous Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th format, while also including a four-player PvE campaign as well.

But it’s the addition of Destiny 2‘s Beyond Light expansion that piques my interest. Here, at last, we see the first instance of PlayStation’s recent Bungie acquisition coming into play. With Lightfall, the game’s next expansion, on the horizon, Sony’s keen to get people up to speed. It’s rare to see DLC appear among the PS Plus free monthly games, but, for those that haven’t upgraded to Beyond Light yet (or played Destiny 2 before), now’s your chance.

As a reminder, you’ll need an active PS Plus subscription to claim these games, and you’ll need to keep your subscription active to retain access to them.

According to Billbil-kun, these games will go free on PS Plus from February 7th to March 6th, 2023. You’ll have until February 6th to grab this month’s games.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

