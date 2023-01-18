PowerWash Sim Gets PlayStation Release Date With Free Tomb Raider Pack

PowerWash Simulator, the world’s most satisfying cleaning game, finally has a release date for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 & 5.

The maximum-strength hosing simulator took the world by storm last year when it was released on PC and Xbox in July. Two months after its release, the game boasted over 3 million players since launch which is a pretty big deal for a small team making a cleaning game.

More recently, PowerWash Simulator had one of the most entertaining multiplayer speed runs that I’ve ever seen during this year’s Awesome Games Done Quick. They even broke the world record for the speedrun too!

And now, after announcing back in September 2022 that PowerWash Simulator would be making its way to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, developer FuturLab has given eager fans a release date for the port: January 31st (February 1st in Australia).

The Tomb Raider Free Special Pack rappels into PWS on all platforms on January 31st, alongside PlayStation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch launches! 💦 pic.twitter.com/QIZ3apNhXO — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) January 18, 2023

As well as releasing the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation ports on this date, PowerWash Simulator players on all platforms will also be able to download the Tomb Raider Special Pack.

The Tomb Raider Special Pack will include an all-new mini-campaign with a short story and five new levels, including the iconic Croft Manor. The pack’s description reads:

You’ll ensure the Manor is in tip-top condition to host guests at one of Lara’s upcoming fundraising events, whilst she takes care of business elsewhere. As you prove yourself against Lady Croft’s exacting standards, you’ll transition from commissioned cleaner to trusted friend; being invited into more exclusive areas of the manor to clean treasures from around the world.

According to the FuturLab website announcement, the Tomb Raider Special Pack will be completely free to all PowerWash Simulator owners, and will be available to access on January 31st 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST (February 1st 2023 at 1:00 a.m. AEDT).