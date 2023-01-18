‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
PowerWash Sim Gets PlayStation Release Date With Free Tomb Raider Pack

Published 1 hour ago: January 19, 2023 at 10:31 am -
Filed to:powerwash simulator
tomb raider
Image: Square Enix

PowerWash Simulator, the world’s most satisfying cleaning game, finally has a release date for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 & 5.

The maximum-strength hosing simulator took the world by storm last year when it was released on PC and Xbox in July. Two months after its release, the game boasted over 3 million players since launch which is a pretty big deal for a small team making a cleaning game.

More recently, PowerWash Simulator had one of the most entertaining multiplayer speed runs that I’ve ever seen during this year’s Awesome Games Done Quick. They even broke the world record for the speedrun too!

And now, after announcing back in September 2022 that PowerWash Simulator would be making its way to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, developer FuturLab has given eager fans a release date for the port: January 31st (February 1st in Australia).

As well as releasing the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation ports on this date, PowerWash Simulator players on all platforms will also be able to download the Tomb Raider Special Pack.

The Tomb Raider Special Pack will include an all-new mini-campaign with a short story and five new levels, including the iconic Croft Manor. The pack’s description reads:

You’ll ensure the Manor is in tip-top condition to host guests at one of Lara’s upcoming fundraising events, whilst she takes care of business elsewhere. As you prove yourself against Lady Croft’s exacting standards, you’ll transition from commissioned cleaner to trusted friend; being invited into more exclusive areas of the manor to clean treasures from around the world.

According to the FuturLab website announcement, the Tomb Raider Special Pack will be completely free to all PowerWash Simulator owners, and will be available to access on January 31st 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST (February 1st 2023 at 1:00 a.m. AEDT).

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • 55 hours I poured into this game and for the life of me I can’t even work out why.. My daughter wanted to play it on her profile and I had to help her on a couple of levels and then I thought I’d give it a try.

    It does get a little ridiculous in the latter levels, so I don’t think I made it past the Ancient Monument when I realised I needed to stop.. I was starting to see objects in the real world and thinking about which spray head I’d use on it..

