Rooftop Renegade Has A Release Date So Get Your Hoverblades Ready

Get your hoverblades and boards out, because Rooftop Renegade is coming to PC and consoles on February 17.

Melonhead Games, an Adelaide-based independent studio, announced on Thursday that their debut title will be launching on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch next month.

If you haven’t heard or seen anything about Rooftop Renegade, you can check out the release announcement below.

As you can see, it’s kind of like Subway Surfers meets Tron Legacy and Blade Runner.

In Rooftop Renegade you play as Svetlana, who is avoiding capture from the evil Globacorp. You’ll be taken through fast-paced platforming where you need to use your quick reflexes and fast thinking as the Globacorp Gunners try to stop Svetlana’s path.

How do you evade them, you ask? By channelling powerful abilities from your hoverblades to boost through levels at high speed. How sick.

Rooftop Renegade can also be played solo or in ‘chaotic’ offline multiplayer where you can take turns in up to 3v1 asymmetric rounds to set your best time as Svetlana. Your mates can also take control of a gunner to defend their time and wipe you out. You’ll need controllers for multiplayer mode, however.

There’s also an option for fresh challenges using the seed-based Generator Mode where you enter a keyword to dynamically generate a level from a variety of worlds, layouts, hazards and enemy combinations.

I’m actually pretty impressed at how smooth the trailer looks, especially from an Aussie-based indie developer. I’m excited to give it a go on the Switch once it comes out.

Melonhead Games says that Rooftop Renegade offers a fluid experience that benefits fans of speedrunning and fast-paced platformers as it’s got high-fidelity 3D graphics built in Unreal Engine 4.

Although the game is yet to be released, it was showcased at last year’s PAX and was the PAX Aus 2022 Indie Showcase Winner. It was also voted as the People’s Choice Winner.

After starting development in 2018 at a Global Game Jam, Rooftop Renegade received the South Australian Film Corporation Games Innovation Fund in 2019, an Epic Games MegaGrant and a ‘Best In Show for Sound Design’ nomination at the GDEX Midwest Gaming Expo in 2020.

Basically, it’s got a lot of hype around it.

You can head over to Melonhead’s Twitter page for more updates and information about Rooftop Renegade.