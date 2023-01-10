The Rescue Of Logan Paul’s Old Pig Has The Internet Aghast

Disgraced YouTube influencer turned amateur boxer turned NFT publisher, Logan Paul, is once again universally loathed after the animal sanctuary Gentle Barn released a TikTok on Monday suggesting it had rescued his former pig from the wild. Named Pearl, the teacup pig was reportedly found alone in a field beside another dead pig when the group discovered her, with Paul proceeding to thank the organisation for rescuing her according to an email obtained by TMZ.

“It was just brought to my attention that a pig I owned nearly two years ago, Pearl, was rescued and rehomed by your organisation,” the email began. “With every ounce of gratitude I have, thank you.” The message went on to say that Pearl lived “happily” at the YouTuber’s home in Encino for two years, but he had to rehome her to a horse ranch in Santa Clarita when he moved to Puerto Rico in 2020. Pearl apparently only lived there for 10 months before being rehomed again to the farm “across the street.”

“It’s shocking and heartbreaking to hear the state she was found,” Paul wrote. “I wanted to reach out personally and say thank you for taking her in.”

Gentle Barn’s TikTok said the group recently got a call about an abandoned pig in a field. When it arrived, Pearl was reportedly found with another pig who had died. Her ears were “mangled” and she was apparently suffering from a potentially life-threatening uterus infection. Gentle Barn states in the video that it was told she originally belonged to a famous YouTuber and was irresponsibly rehomed, but that all it knows for sure is “she ended up abandoned and scared.”

Paul and Gentle Barn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pearl Bing Bing was featured in several Paul videos. (Screenshot: Logan Paul / YouTube / Kotaku)

Gentle Barn went on to describe Pearl’s fate as part of a pattern of clout-chasing internet celebrities buying “mini pigs” or “teacup pigs” because they think they will remain small and make for good content. “When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they’re sadly discarded,” Gentle Barn wrote. “While we don’t know everything she’s been through in her past, we know her life is now filled with friends, nutritious foods, the highest quality care, and so much love.”

i bought pearl over a year ago. i was told she was a mini pig…



she’s not. pic.twitter.com/KU1DFAielk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 26, 2020

The story about Pearl comes as Paul battles accusations of conning fans with an alleged NFT crypto scam called “CryptoZoo.” An investigation by YouTuber Coffeezilla claimed the game was pitched as a way for people to earn passive income but was really just the setup for a rug pull by members of Logan’s influencer team as they took their money out while other users lost hundreds of thousands investing in something that had no future. Paul responded by denying any involvement and blaming CryptoZoo’s devs for bamboozling him as well. He also threatened to sue Coffeezilla, and accused him of illegally recording conversations with Paul’s manager.

Fortunately, the Gentle Barn is not a CryptoZoo, and it sounds like Pearl will have a chance to heal and be well taken care of there.