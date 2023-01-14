This Breath Of The Wild Glitch Gives You Invincibility And Unlimited Stamina

Nearly six years after its launch and with a sequel just around the corner, Breath of the Wild is still a wildly popular game among Switch players of all kinds. You’d think gamers would have learned everything there is to know about this great adventure by now, but new things pop up all the time. Now, we know about a glitch that gives you both unlimited stamina and invincibility, but it takes a little bit of elbow grease to trigger.

YouTube channel Gaming Reinvented highlighted the groundbreaking glitch in this video. It’s a great combination. Imagine being able to soar off a cliff on your glider without ever running out of steam. Imagine walking up to any boss and taking them head-on, without the fear of death raising the stakes (and your blood pressure).

The thing is, the steps you need to take to trigger the glitch are rather complex. You need to start yourself off with the upgraded Sheikah Sensor, a save game near any of the Goddess Statues on the map, a Hyrule Compendium entry, the Camera Rune, and access to Hyrule Castle. Then, you follow a series of precise button presses and actions you will likely need to repeat a few times to get right, taking you from the bridge in front of Hyrule Castle to your save game by a Goddess Statue.

Once you master the steps, however, you’re one dive into water away from invincibility and unlimited stamina, which means you’re free to explore the world with few restrictions. I mean that, too: This glitch doesn’t trigger cutscenes, which means you can do things you normally can’t do in the game. You can run through any part of the Lost Woods, for example, without getting spat out for going the wrong way. You also won’t get kicked out of Gerudo Town no matter what you’re wearing, and you can run around Evertide Island while keeping all your weapons.

There are some limitations, though. Don’t talk to NPCs, enter shrines, or open treasure chests while using this glitch, or else you’ll soft lock your game and have to reset to start over. If you pause the game, switch items, or use runes, you’ll end the glitch, and have to repeat the steps again to get it to work.

Check out Gaming Reinvented’s video below to learn all about it, and study the steps to try out the glitch for yourself.

