The Last Of Us Actor Annie Wersching Passes Away At 45

Annie Wersching recently passed away at the age of 45. Per her friends and family, and confirmed by Deadline, the Star Trek, Timeless and The Last of Us actor was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” wrote her husband Stephen Full. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. […] As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’ “

Born March 28, 1977 in St. Louis, MO, Wersching spent years doing guest roles in TV before landing a main role as Renee Walker on Fox’s 24. More recently, she played numerous characters in the sci-fi and fantasy space, including Emma Whitmore in NBC’s Timeless, Leslie Dean in Marvel’s Runaways, and the Borg Queen in the second season of Paramount’s Star Trek Picard. She even did voice work and performance capture for video games, namely 2019’s Anthem and as Tess in Naughty Dog’s 2013 game, The Last of Us.

“Annie lived for her family. She loved her work and cherished her friends, but Steve and the boys were her absolute everything,” reads her GoFundMe page. “She’s a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so. She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so she could continue working.”

Wersching is survived by her husband Steve and their three children, and our thoughts go out to them at this time.