WB Games Reveals Hogwarts Legacy PC Specs

WB Games has revealed the recommended PC specs for its upcoming open-world Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy. The required spec across the board is actually fairly reasonable, with only the Ultra-tier specs demanding more recent hardware. Those of you fearful of a Returnal situation, where the recommended specs are through the roof can breathe a little easier.

Below you’ll find recommended specs for Hogwarts Legacy across minimum-low spec, medium-high spec, and the ultra and ultra 4K spec tiers.

Hogwarts Legacy PC specs

Minimum/Low Specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage 85 GB HDD

Treating transgender people the same basic respect you’d reserve for literally anyone else in your life

Recommended/ High Specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 4

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage 85 GB HDD

Loving and supporting your transgender friends and family without caveat or qualification

Ultra Specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7 10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 5800

RAM: 32GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage 85 GB HDD

Understanding that your personal love of Harry Potter doesn’t have to be diminished by your opposition to its author’s garbage views. If those stories meant something to you, that’s real and valid, and remains so

Ultra 4K Specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7 10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 5800

RAM: 32GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage 85 GB HDD

Understanding that JK Rowling’s horrid views on trans people and her refusal to mind her own business have turned what should be a celebratory moment for a series that has long deserved a game like this into a minefield for everyone involved

Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.