WWE’s Zelina Vega Announced As Street Fighter 6 Colour Commentator

Yesterday’s WWE Royal Rumble was truly a sight to behold, and included quite the exciting announcement for wrestling and Street Fighter 6 fans alike.

During WWE’s Royal Rumble event, the women’s Royal Rumble hosted 30 ladies beating the ever-loving shit out of each other, including one point where a botched reveal of Nia Jax ended in 11 separate wrestlers coming together to throw her out of the ring. Truly a sight to behold.

While I could go on about the rest of the event, including the ongoing magnificent storytelling we’re seeing with Sami Zayn’s story with The Bloodline and Kevin Owens, there’s actually some gaming news in here.

It was announced midway through the Women’s Royal Rumble that Zelina Vega a.k.a Thea Trinidad would be lending her voice to Street Fighter 6 as a colour commentator in Capcom’s new Real Time Commentating feature of the game.

We learned this as Vega was introduced to the ring cosplaying as Juri, a fighter that was first seen in 2010’s Super Street Fighter IV. Vega is no stranger to cosplay, previously donning the garments of Mortal Kombat‘s Kitana and Mileena, Nurse Joy from the Pokémon anime series, Overwatch‘s D.Va and more.

Zelina Vega, whose name partially originates from the character Vega from Street Fighter, had this to say in a press release announcing the news:

“I’ve been an avid gamer since I was a child and a huge fan of Street Fighteer. I can still remember epic matches with my brother, and I would always beat him with my favorite character Vega. It’s surreal to now be a part of this amazing franchise and I am honored and thankful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The wrestler also took to Twitter to relay her excitement.

What an honor. I had happy tears tonight. Thank you @CapcomUSA_ @CapcomFighters @alfonso_thesix @wwe and everyone who made this nerd’s dream come true tonight. And shout out to Texas! Y’all always show me unconditional love🥲 Guys!! ….I’m in #StreetFighter6 !!!! pic.twitter.com/VNCRHRaTZe — 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) January 29, 2023

And let’s just take a moment to appreciate the attention to detail of her Juri cosplay, which is honestly a serve and a slay. The lollipop, the phone case, the outfit in general, and even the infusion of Juri’s move-set into her own in the Rumble… I love to see it.

Zelina Vega is the seventh officially announced commentator for Street Fighter 6, joining a cast of Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez, Aru, James Chen, Tasty Steve, Kosuke Hiraiwa, and Demon Kakka. She is the first female commentator to be announced, as well as the first WWE wrestler to take on a role like this.

David and I got the chance to have a go of Street Fighter 6 during last year’s Crunchyroll Expo and lemme tell ya, that game is smooth like butter. I did not mean to quote BTS just now, but that’s truly the best way to describe it. The game is gonna rock, folks.

Street Fighter will be released on June 3rd, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.