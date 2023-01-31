The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope for $49, The Quarry for $29.95 and Live A Live for $39.95.
You can also pick up the PlayStation 5 for $763.04, down from $799.95.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle – now $399 (down from $560.90)
Switch game deals
- Bayonetta 3 – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $49 (down from $89.95)
- Live A Live – now $39.95 (down from $69.95)
- Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope – now $49 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $44.99 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $58.99 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $44.99 (down from $79.95)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – now $54 (down from $69.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $99 (down from $124.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – now $59 (down from $79.95)
Switch accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Carry Case – now $9.99 (down from $29.99)
- Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case – now $19.99 (down from $49.99)
- 8BitDo Arcade Stick – now $139.95 (down from $189.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS5 console deals
- PlayStation 5 Console (Disc Version) – now $763.04 (down from $799.95)
PS4 game deals
- Evil West – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- F1 22 – now $72.99 (down from $99.99)
- God of War Ragnarok – now $78 (down from $109.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $59 (down from $99.95)
PS5 game deals
- The Callisto Protocol – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Dead Space – now $88 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $80.99 (down from $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Forspoken – now $79.99 (down from $114.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $48 (down from $79)
- Need for Speed: Unbound – now $68.88 (down from $109.95)
- The Quarry – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $79 (down from $124.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $59 (down from $99.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- Logitech G923 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $389 (down from $649.95)
- SanDisk Nintendo MicroSD (128GB) – now $33.37 (down from $79)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with Heatsink (2TB) – now $379.64 (down from $599)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- The Callisto Protocol – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Dead Space – now $74.99 (down from $109.95)
- F1 22 – now $72.99 (down from $99.99)
- Far Cry 6 – now $24.95 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $58 (down from $109.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $55.55 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Need for Speed: Unbound – now $79.99 (down from $109.95)
- The Quarry – now $29.95 (down from $69.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $29.95 (down from $49.95)
- Saints Row (2022) – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $48 (down from $99.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $349.95 (down from $549.95)
- Logitech G923 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $435.95 (down from $649.95)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller – now $78.99 (down from $89.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – now $335.49 (down from $699)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G – now $190 (down from $399)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO SL 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3200MHz Memory – now $95 (down from $160)
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000MHz Memory – now $82.50 (down from $119)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $95.39 (down from $125)
- Crucial SATA 2.5″ SSD (2TB) – now $199 (down from $265)
Gaming headset deals
- ASUS ROG Strix GO Gaming Headset – now $239 (down from $329)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 301 Headset – now $66.93 (down from $119)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset – now $83 (down from $104.95)
- Razer Kraken Quartz Wired Gaming Headset – now $69 (down from $169.95)
Keyboard deals
- ASUS TUF Gaming K1 Keyboard – now $64.95 (down from $99)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Keyboard – now $139 (down from $169)
- Logitech G G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $109 (down from $199.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $144.53 (down from $239.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $129 (down from $299.95)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Membrane Keyboard – now $67.95 (down from $119.90)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Keyboard – now $245.94 (down from $349)
Mice deals
- Logitech G203 Mouse – now $25 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G502 X Plus Mouse – now $203.99 (down from $279.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $59 (down from $139.95)
- SteelSeries Prime Mouse – now $54.43 (down from $139)
Monitor deals
- Alienware 38 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $1,890 (down from $2,499)
- Asus ROG Strix UltraWide 49 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $1,599 (down from $1,999)
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – now $298.30 (down from $498.30)
- Lenovo 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $629)
- LG 32 UHD 4K Monitor – now $598 (down from $749)
- LG Ultragear 32 Gaming Monitor – now $571.68 (down from $719.95)
- LG UltraWide 34 Curved Monitor – now $405 (down from $749)
- PRISM+ 24 Gaming Monitor – now $199 (down from $299)
- Samsung 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $278.50 (down from $339)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- ASUS RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router – now $193 (down from $229)
- Dyskord Adjustable Gaming Table – now $374.95 (down from $499)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router (2-Pack) – now $279.99 (down from $399.99)
- Logitech G X52 Professional HOTAS Throttle and Flight Stick Controller – now $265 (down from $399.95)
- Logitech G X56 HOTAS Throttle and Flight Stick Controller – now $343 (down from $449.95)
- Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke System – now $239 (down from $349.95)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $249 (down from $479)
- Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam – now $199 (down from $329)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)