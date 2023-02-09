‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Buy Your Favourite Box Of Shapes (BBQ) And You Could Win An Xbox Series S

Ky Stewart

Published 32 mins ago: February 9, 2023 at 4:24 pm -
Filed to:arnotts
consolefoodshapessnacktakuXboxxbox series s
Buy Your Favourite Box Of Shapes (BBQ) And You Could Win An Xbox Series S
Image: Supplied

For some reason, Arnott’s has teamed up with Xbox to make you love Shapes more than you thought you possibly could. In fact, for every Shapes box you buy, you’ll have the chance to win an Xbox Series S console every hour.

That’s right, from February 6 to April 26, if you buy any pack of Shapes (BBQ is the only answer), you’ll have the opportunity to snag the smallest, sleekest Xbox console. How fun is that?

As we already know, gaming and snacking go hand in hand. I mean, we have a whole ass column called Snacktaku where we talk about snacks that are semi-related to gaming.

But being able to possibly win a whole Xbox? We’re obsessed with that idea and I’m going to buy 50 packets of BBQ Shapes after I finish writing this. That’s actually not that unusual for me but it’s nice to know that until April 26 I have an excuse to look like a Shapes freak and maybe get an Xbox out of it.

Buy Your Favourite Box Of Shapes (BBQ) And You Could Win An Xbox Series S
Arnott’s are giving you the chance to win an Xbox Series S with every Shapes box you buy. Image: Supplied

If you’re a numbers person (I can’t count past 30 on a good day) I have some banging stats for you.

Apparently, an estimated 92% of Aussie households have a gaming device in their home, based on IGEA 2021 report. Whilst not all of them are Xbox’s, it’s cool to see that many people are into gaming.

It’s also a pretty safe bet to assume that almost all of those households also have a packet of Arnott’s Shapes in their pantry. Right now, I have Jatz, BBQ Shapes and Chicken Crimpy’s. Do I have a problem? Maybe. Will I stop? No. Not when now I can get my hands on an Xbox Series S.

For your chance to win the Xbox Series S, all you have to do is purchase any Shapes pack (with or without the promo printed on-pack) but make sure you keep your receipt.

Then, head on over to the Shapes Win website and enter your details and upload your receipt to see if you have won an Xbox instantly.

BBQ Shapes are the best flavour there is and there is no other discussion. I mean, there’s a reason that’s the only box in the promo images. So if you eat any other option, you actually can’t enter the competition. Sorry! I don’t make the rules.

Just kidding, obviously! Buy whatever Shapes you want, but I will be judging you.

Even if you don’t win an Xbox Series S, you still have a box of Shapes, which is still a win in my eyes.

Good luck, gamers.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ky Stewart

Ky Stewart is a producer at Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku Australia. Only recently starting in the journalism scene, Ky has already covered a wide range of topics including technology, entertainment, gaming, health and lifestyle. Ky has previously written for Star Observer, 2GB, Grapeshot, Our Songlines and PEDESTRIAN.TV. They are also a proud Dharug and Kamilaroi person.

Ky is incredibly passionate about social advocacy for Indigenous and LGBTQIA+ peoples and where pop culture intersects into these communities.

In their spare time, Ky loves to read every book they can and listen to their precious vinyl collection.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.