Elden Ring Expansion Announced, Called Shadow of the Erdtree

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: February 28, 2023 at 8:38 pm
Filed to:eldenring
fromsoftware
Image: FromSoftware

FromSoftware just announced a major expansion for most people’s 2022 Game Of The Year, Elden Ring, is in development. It’s called Shadow of the Erdtree.

The announcement was made via Twitter:

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.

As well as on the game’s official site, where it was also announced that, as you’d expect, the expansion is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

And…that’s it! That’s all that was announced. Just the title, the platforms and that single piece of art. Please feel free to wildly speculate about the size, focus and content of the expansion until further notice.

Oh, and the image up top had to be slightly cropped; here’s the full illustration:

Image: FromSoftware Image: FromSoftware

