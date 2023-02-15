Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In February

Sony has announced the February titles coming to its library of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and there are some seriously heavy hitters this month. Horizon: Forbidden West joins the on-demand library, along with The Quarry, Outriders, and Resident Evil VII.

There’s also the wise inclusion of The Forbidden City, an instant classic made right here in Australia, and some bangers in the Classics category with Wild Hearts 2 and Legend of Dragoon both arriving on the platform this month.

This month’s free games for Essential subscribers include OlliOlli World, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Evil Dead: The Game, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light. All in all, a pretty huge month for Sony’s revised subscription service, and you get to reap the benefits.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in February on PSPlus:

Monthly Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in February are:

OlliOlli World (PS5/PS4)

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Evil Dead: The Game (PS5/PS4)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PS5, PS4)

February

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)

Borderlands 3 (PS5, PS4)

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)

The Forgotten City (PS5, PS4)

Horizon: Forbidden West (PS5, PS4)

I Am Setsuna (PS4)

Lost Sphear (PS4)

The Quarry (PS5, PS4)

Okinaki (PS4)

Outriders (PS5, PS4)

Resident Evil VII Biohazard (PS4)

Scarlet Nexus (PS5, PS4)

Tekken 7 (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for February

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS1)

The Legend of Dragoon (PS1)

Wild Arms 2 (PS1)

Destroy All Humans! (PS4)

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. This subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is the Deluxe tier, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Source: PlayStation Blog