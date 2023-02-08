Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In February

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in February is starting to fill out as Microsoft, and its partners populate the 2023 release calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in February and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 9/2/2023: Updated with February’s first proper wave of arrivals and departures. — David
Xbox Game Pass in February
Coming
February 2
Darkest Dungeon
February 7
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition
February 9
Madden NFL 23 (EA Play)
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
February 14
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
February 15
Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Xbox Series X|S only)
February 16
Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
February 21
Atomic Heart (Day One)
Going
February 15
Besiege (Game Preview)
CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)
Infernax
Recompile
Skul: The Hero Slayer
The Last Kids on Earth
PC Game Pass in February
Coming
February 2
Darkest Dungeon
February 7
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition
February 9
Madden NFL 23 (EA Play)
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
February 14
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
February 16
Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
February 21
Atomic Heart (Day One)
Going
February 15
Besiege (Game Preview)
Infernax
Recompile
Skul: The Hero Slayer
The Last Kids on Earth
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in February
Coming
February 2
Darkest Dungeon
Grid Legends
February 7
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition
February 9
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
February 14
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
February 15
Cities: Skylines – Remastered
February 16
Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
February 21
Atomic Heart (Day One)
Going
February 15
Besiege (Game Preview)
CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)
Infernax
Recompile
Skul: The Hero Slayer
The Last Kids on Earth
Xbox Games With Gold for January
