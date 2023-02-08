Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In February

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in February is starting to fill out as Microsoft, and its partners populate the 2023 release calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in February and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 9/2/2023: Updated with February’s first proper wave of arrivals and departures. — David

Xbox Game Pass in February

Coming

February 2

Darkest Dungeon

February 7

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition

February 9

Madden NFL 23 (EA Play)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

February 14

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

February 15

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Xbox Series X|S only)

February 16

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition

February 21

Atomic Heart (Day One)

Going

February 15

Besiege (Game Preview)

CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)

Infernax

Recompile

Skul: The Hero Slayer

The Last Kids on Earth

PC Game Pass in February

Coming

February 2

Darkest Dungeon

February 7

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition

February 9

Madden NFL 23 (EA Play)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

February 14

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

February 16

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition

February 21

Atomic Heart (Day One)

Going

February 15

Besiege (Game Preview)

Infernax

Recompile

Skul: The Hero Slayer

The Last Kids on Earth

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in February

Coming

February 2

Darkest Dungeon

Grid Legends

February 7

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition

February 9

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

February 14

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

February 15

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

February 16

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition

February 21

Atomic Heart (Day One)

Going

February 15

Besiege (Game Preview)

CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)

Infernax

Recompile

Skul: The Hero Slayer

The Last Kids on Earth

Xbox Games With Gold for January

Iris Fall : Available January 1 to 31

: Available January 1 to 31 Autonauts: Available January 16 to February 15

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.