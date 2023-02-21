‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In February And March

David Smith

David Smith

Published 4 hours ago: February 22, 2023 at 8:20 am -
Image: Koei Tecmo, Xbox, Kotaku Australia
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for late February and early March is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in March and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 22/2/2023: Updated with the February-March wave of arrivals and departures. — David

Xbox Game Pass in February

Coming

February 2

Darkest Dungeon

 

February 7

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition

 

February 9

Madden NFL 23 (EA Play)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

 

February 14

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

 

February 15

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Xbox Series X|S only)

 

February 16

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition

 

February 21

Atomic Heart (Day One)

 

February 28

Mount & Blade

Soul Hackers 2

 

Xbox Game Pass in March

March 2

F1 22 (EA Play)

 

March 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Day One)

 

Leaving in February

February 15

Besiege (Game Preview)

CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)

Infernax

Recompile

Skul: The Hero Slayer

The Last Kids on Earth

 

February 28

Alien: Isolation

Crown Trick

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Far: Changing Tides

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Madden NFL 21 (EA Play)

Octopath Traveler

 

Xbox Games With Gold for February

Image: Xbox

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

  • I thought GTA: San Andreas was going away on 31 May but when I downloaded it to my Xbox it wouldn’t let me play. Maybe I need to try again, though I doubt I will make much progress before the game leaves GP.

  • So as as someone that is currently in the PS ecosystem (after having tried both XB and PC – and who can’t stand the constant battle to make GP games work on my reasonably powerfuly gaming PC) – I have to say, I am surprised at how well GP is viewed. I looked through these games, and thought…. if it wasn’t for “free” would I want to play any of these games?… and the answer was no. And before you call me a SonyPony – I think the same thing about Sony’s new (but actually the same rebadged) service. I applaud subscription services making available smaller games you wouldn’t otherwise play… but I also think that a subscription service needs more than this. I think the challenge for consumers (both XB and Sony) is that we need to understand the value proposition… for me it comes down to making available games you would not want to pay (or play) – or making available games that are grossly over-priced (looking at you Sony). As someone that wanted GP for PC to supplement my current PS preference, I have to say it was a pain in the proverbial, and it was like a lottery if the game would even run. I hope it’s got better than 12 months ago… but that’s the point I dropped off PC gaming altogether (despite my investment). I just like the relative certainty/ease of buying a game and it working (sorry for the diatribe).

    • One thing to remember is that the Game Pass of now is not like Game Pass was early on. When it first launched there was so many games on there that almost anybody could find something worthwhile to play, and there was always a decent amount of games being added month to month. This has unfortunately slowed to a crawl, and the only draw now seems to be the backlog of games already on the service.

      The other draw was that first-party Xbox games would be on there day-and-date with their launch. A very appealing proposition when you look at the amount of studios Microsoft now owns, but the reality is that with delays and the first-party games they have launched not meeting the expectations of a lot of people, the value isn’t being met there in the eyes of some people either.

      I personally still get some use out of it (Turbo Golf Racing will get some screen time due to wanting something new to play with friends, I put some decent hours into the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat-em-up, and Ori & the Will of the Wisps is on my list for when I get the time), but it’s not the same powerhouse of a service it once was.

    • If you go Ultimate you haveaccerss to cloud gaming, and if you have problems installing those games, give it a try over the cloud. Of course, cloud gaming has its own set of issues, but at least you get to play the game and give it a try.

    • It definitely has slow patches but there is still generally enough that I feel I am getting the better end of the deal, for instance at the moment Hi Fi Rush is getting a solid amount of my attention and I am hanging out for Atomic Heart.

