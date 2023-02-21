Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In February And March

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for late February and early March is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in March and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 22/2/2023: Updated with the February-March wave of arrivals and departures. — David
Xbox Game Pass in February
Coming
February 2
Darkest Dungeon
February 7
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition
February 9
Madden NFL 23 (EA Play)
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
February 14
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
February 15
Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Xbox Series X|S only)
February 16
Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
February 21
Atomic Heart (Day One)
February 28
Mount & Blade
Soul Hackers 2
Xbox Game Pass in March
March 2
F1 22 (EA Play)
March 3
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Day One)
Leaving in February
February 15
Besiege (Game Preview)
CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)
Infernax
Recompile
Skul: The Hero Slayer
The Last Kids on Earth
February 28
Alien: Isolation
Crown Trick
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Far: Changing Tides
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
Madden NFL 21 (EA Play)
Octopath Traveler
PC Game Pass in February
Coming
February 2
Darkest Dungeon
February 7
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition
February 9
Madden NFL 23 (EA Play)
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
February 14
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
February 16
Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
February 21
Atomic Heart (Day One)
February 28
Mount & Blade
Soul Hackers 2
PC Game Pass in March
March 2
F1 22 (EA Play)
March 3
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Day One)
Leaving in February
February 15
Besiege (Game Preview)
Infernax
Recompile
Skul: The Hero Slayer
The Last Kids on Earth
February 28
Alien: Isolation
Crown Trick
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Far: Changing Tides
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
Madden NFL 21 (EA Play)
Octopath Traveler
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in February
Coming
February 2
Darkest Dungeon
Grid Legends
February 7
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition
February 9
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
February 14
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
February 15
Cities: Skylines – Remastered
February 16
Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
February 21
Atomic Heart (Day One)
February 28
Mount & Blade
Soul Hackers 2
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in March
March 3
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Day One)
Leaving in February
February 15
Besiege (Game Preview)
CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)
Infernax
Recompile
Skul: The Hero Slayer
The Last Kids on Earth
February 28
Crown Trick
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Far: Changing Tides
Octopath Traveler
Xbox Games With Gold for February
- For the King: Available February 1 to 28
- Guts N Goals: Available February 16 to March 15
On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.