Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In February And March

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for late February and early March is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in March and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 22/2/2023: Updated with the February-March wave of arrivals and departures. — David

Xbox Game Pass in February

Coming

February 2

Darkest Dungeon

February 7

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition

February 9

Madden NFL 23 (EA Play)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

February 14

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

February 15

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Xbox Series X|S only)

February 16

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition

February 21

Atomic Heart (Day One)

February 28

Mount & Blade

Soul Hackers 2

Xbox Game Pass in March

March 2

F1 22 (EA Play)

March 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Day One)

Leaving in February

February 15

Besiege (Game Preview)

CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)

Infernax

Recompile

Skul: The Hero Slayer

The Last Kids on Earth

February 28

Alien: Isolation

Crown Trick

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Far: Changing Tides

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Madden NFL 21 (EA Play)

Octopath Traveler

Xbox Games With Gold for February

For the King : Available February 1 to 28

: Available February 1 to 28 Guts N Goals: Available February 16 to March 15

