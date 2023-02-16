Free On The Epic Games Store: War Pips

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next. So: what’s coming up this week?

Warpips

Warpips is described as a tug-of-war strategy game. The camera hovers above a battlefield, you build an army and then you march across that battlefield toward an opposing army coming at you from the other side. Eventually, through sustained fighting, one side will begin to push the other back. When the stronger army has pushed its foe all the way back to the edge of the screen, the game is over. It’s not just about having composed the right army for the job though — you’ll need to research the right tech upgrades to stay ahead of your opponent.

“Power overwhelming,” as we used to say in the StarCraft days.

And the next free game on Epic is…

Up next week: Duskers. More on those next Friday. See you then.

